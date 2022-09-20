Abinader declares emergency purchases in 21 entities to assist 8 provinces

As announced in a press conference, President Luis Abinader issued the decree 537-22 declaring “emergency purchasing procedures” to deal with the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona.

These emergency purchases should serve to help the provinces of La Altagracia, La Romana, El Seibo, Samaná, Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte and Monte Plata.

The government provision states that: the “Executive Power may include other provinces within the declaration of emergency established in the previous article, after the passage of the natural phenomenon through the territory of the Dominican Republic has concluded, after surveying the damage caused to the communities located in the affected provinces.

Article two of that decree indicates that at least 21 institutions will be able to carry out purchasing and contracting processes for goods, services and works through the national emergency exception, to counteract the effects caused by Hurricane Fiona. These purchases must “be made to be used in the work of humanitarian aid, rescue, construction and reconstruction of the works as a result of the damage caused by the torrential downpours.”

The institutions are the Ministries of Public Health, Education, Agriculture, Public Works and Communications, Housing, Tourism and Administration of the Presidency; in addition to the National Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre), National Health Service (SNS), Essential Medicines Program (Promese-Cal), Social Assistance Plan of the Presidency, Economic Kitchens of the Dominican State, Presidential Commission for Development Support Provincial and the Presidential Commission to Support Neighborhood Development.

Also the National Institute of Potable Water and Sewerage (Inapa), National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (Indrhi), Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewerage Corporation (Caasd), Electricity Transmission Company (ETED), Electricity Distribution Company of the East (Edeeste ), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (Edenorte), Civil Defense.

“The indicated institutions must submit a detailed report to the Comptroller General of the Republic and the Chamber of Accounts, and must disseminate it through the institution’s Portal, as well as in the Transacciol Portal, within 15 calendar days after satisfying the request. necessity caused by the emergency situation”, reads article four of the presidential provision.

The decree also indicates the procurement procedures by exception must be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and current regulations on the subject of public procurement.

“The institutions included in this Decree must manage the exception procedures due to national emergency through the Transactional Portal administered by the General Directorate of Public Procurement”, indicates article three.

The declaration of these contracts of national emergency will have a duration of 30 days from the issuance of this decree.