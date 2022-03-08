Abinader defends the existence of the Ministry of Women and increases its budget

President Luis Abinader does not agree with those who propose the elimination of the Ministry of Women and on the contrary said that in two years it has increased “Since I came to power in the reformulated 2021 and 2022 budget, we have increased it by 56%”

When interviewed by eight women journalists on the El Día program, the head of state said that International Women’s Day this year is a very special moment with this international crisis.

Among the contributions she highlights, her Government has made to confront violence against womenAbinader highlights that of thirteen foster homes and two in constriction that he found when he assumed power, he took them to 15. The shelters are temporary shelters where they take women who are in danger of death due to threats from their partners until the aggressor is brought to justice.

“We have improved the statistics on those women who denounce. I ask, I implore, I beg all women who are being affected by violence from their partners to report it. We have also taken the provinces where 212 is operating from 7 to 14, denouncing domestic violence” said the Head of State, highlighting the means available for women to denounce their aggressors.

He recognized that economic violence often means that women do not separate from their aggressors, and in this sense he said that they are giving aid of 10,000 pesos in two installments to these victims.

Promise to keep moving

He affirmed that they have been advancing in other areas, although he would have liked to go faster, but that they have done their best. “I don’t have to be convinced of all these statistics that are irrefutable. I am convinced that in the coming months we will have a situation of greater normalization of the economy and the issue of equality and equity in social and economic terms for women must be a national objective and advance more than we have done”.

Agenda of the diaspora victim of gender violence

On the panel of eight journalists, the diaspora was represented by Esperanza Ceballos, who asked Abinader about the government’s agenda to favor women abroad, especially victims of violence from their partners or ex-partners.

“Well, hope you know that we have no scope of action there,” but that the Ministry of Women, together with the Index (Institute of Dominicans abroad of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), offer a virtual conference with many women of the diaspora informing them of the help alternatives they have in their respective localities, which are different depending on the state.

He said that in Spain this situation does not occur because Dominican women do not have a language barrier, contrary to the United States.