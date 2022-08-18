Abinader delivers 50 apartments in Santiago

Santo Domingo, DR.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, and the Minister of Housing and Buildings, Carlos Bonilla, delivered 50 new apartment units for the project “My Home la Barranquita” in Santiago de los Caballeros.

The project has a total of 136 apartments, developed on more than “10 thousand square meters that combine playgrounds and recreational areas, exercise area and parking for their owners”.

According to a press release, the investment for the construction of these apartments had a cost of 313,797 million pesos.

“With the delivery of the first 50 apartments, we will change the lives of these families, who, thanks to the efforts of the central government, our allies and MIVED, will have a safe home, together with their loved ones, living a decent life.” Minister Carlos Bonilla expressed during the delivery.

La Barranquita is part of the My Housing Planannounced by the central government, this initiative stipulates the construction of more than 7,400 apartments distributed between Santiago and Santo Domingo.

In addition to the La Barranquita project, in Santiago there is also Mi Vivienda Los Salados, while in the city of Santo Domingo Model City is developed, San Luis and Hato Nuevo, where 300 housing units were recently delivered.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, the families were receiving their keys Victorian, Philion, KingsUreña and Rodríguez, who declared their joy at receiving their home.

During the delivery of the keys, the President and the Minister were accompanied by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña; the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza; the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella; the administrator of Banreservas, Samuel Pereyra Rojas; the governor of the province, Rosa Santos and the deputy for the province of Santiago, Francisco Díaz.