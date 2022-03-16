Abinader dismisses 13 diplomatic and consular officials

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, dismissed thirteen diplomatic and consular officials abroad, and attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex). The president’s disposition was taken through the decree 54-22.

In the ordinance, the article that appointed Manuel Apolinar Peralta Garcia as counselor of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Brazil.

Also, dismissed Marlen Vasquez Amparowho worked as counselor and minister counselor of the Dominican embassies in the United Kingdom and Ireland, respectively.

Similarly, the head of state dismissed the Minister Counselor of the Dominican embassies in Panama and El Salvador, Miguel Ramon Sebastian Gutierrez.

It also repealed the designation of Joel Miguel Castillo Betances as Minister Counselor of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Uruguay.

In that same ordinance, the president dismissed Belinda Beauchamp Galvanwho held the position of vice-consul at the Consulate of the Republic in the city of California, United States.

In a similar way, they removed from their post Alexis Eugenio Perez Carrascoassistant at the Dominican Consulate in Madrid, Spain already Rossy Karina de Friasauxiliary of the Dominican Consulate in California, United States.

Manuela Fernandez Nunez is another of the diplomatic officials removed from their positions. The latter worked as Minister Counselor and in charge of the Mirex Physical Plant Section.

Added to this dismissal are those of Otto Morales Pinedoas first secretary of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Uruguay and counselor of the Dominican embassy in Argentina.

Also, he was out of business. Carla Damairis Rodriguez Duranfirst secretary of the Dominican embassy in Guatemala and counselor of the Creole embassy in Panama.

Also in Panama, President Abinader ordered the dismissal of Joaquina Garcia Motawho was cultural attaché and first secretary of the Embassy of the Republic in that country

in the layoutAna Melba Rosario She was removed as representative of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and as Minister Counselor at the Dominican Embassy in Canada.

Under the same decree, he was dismissed Raysha Spinal Spinalfirst secretary of the Embassy of the Republic in Chile.

“Any administrative transfer related to the appointments repealed by this decree is without effect,” the official document stated.

The decree was signed by Abinader on February 7, 2021. It should be noted that it was not distributed to the media as the Government Communications Directorate usually does.