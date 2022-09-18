Abinader garners support for his position on Haiti

The seriousness of the situation in Haiti with disorders in the streets, the threats of deadly assaults and the closure of some embassies in Port-au-Prince, are attracting the support of supporters and opponents to the position assumed by President Abinader to defend the DR.

The closure of the Dominican embassy and consulates in the neighboring country and the Dominican president’s complaint that “Haiti is experiencing a low-intensity civil war,” reinforce the belief that “there are important steps underway,” according to a source European diplomat.

The closure for the time being of the activities of the consulates in Haiti will have an immediate consequence on the business of the trading partner. The Dominican Republic warned its citizens in the neighboring country to take shelter and stock up on food in the face of the chaotic situation.

The Dominican government also ordered that special forces maintain control in the perimeter of the diplomatic residence that is located in Pétionville in the heights of Port-au-Prince, and that a helicopter remain ready for any evacuation of diplomatic personnel.

Speech at the OAS

Abinader’s statement took place in the OAS Council that met in a special way to listen to him. The session was also attended by several leaders from English Caribbean countries who also met with Vice President Harris, with climate change as a generic theme.

Abinader exposed the political problem that the situation in Haiti represents to the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, in an almost lightning visit to the North American capital in the midst of the pressure. The Dominican ruler reportedly notified the two statesmen of the great contributions that the Dominican side is making with its modest economy with a view to alleviating the situation in Haiti, the political pressures from the neighboring country and its armed gangs that terrorize the population.

Abinader has been the target of attacks by the former Haitian foreign minister, Claude Joseph, who, seeking to mark his territory in the politics of the neighboring country, accuses the Dominican side of being racist and other accusations. Joseph seeks to establish himself as the leader that the mob of the streets could raise.

prudent abinader

The Dominican leader has been prudent in handling the situation and has avoided responding to the epithets and insults uttered by Joseph on his Twitter account and in radio interviews in which he is increasingly radical in his judgments, perhaps wanting to find supporters in the diaspora. .

Abinader flew to Washington, DC, for a meeting already scheduled with Vice President Harris, following up on a meeting between the Vice President and the leaders of several CARICOM countries. President Biden gave Harris that assignment in part because of her Jamaican origin.

His speech was read by teleprompter and delivered correctly with simultaneous translation in the four OAS languages: English, Spanish, French and Portuguese. Upon returning to the country, the president will prepare to deliver another speech before the United Nations Assembly on the occasion of the 77th. Session of the General Assembly, which will have its general debate next week.

In the diplomatic media it is stated that the United States is seriously concerned about the course of the situation in Haiti, which could politically destabilize the region and further complicate the migratory situation since thousands of Haitians threatened by misery embark on boats.

The warning that the “boat people” crisis is reviving is a latent threat against the countries of the Caribbean basin, especially Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas, which could see waves of Haitian refugees embarking on boats to the United States and ending up in its costs.

A similar misfortune occurred in Vietnam from 1978 to 1979 as a result of the end of the war that bled that country dry and the departure of United States troops. The flight of poor Haitians in fragile boats complicates the situation in Cuba and the aforementioned countries that return them to their nation.

total chaos is feared

Some countries like Spain, France and Canada, which this week closed their embassies in Port-au-Prince for public services, fear total chaos as the gangs that terrorize Haitian cities find no response from the Haitian National Police (HNP), He has no strength or morals. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who admits that the situation is unsustainable and asks for help from friendly countries and the international community, has suffered a couple of attacks from which he has emerged unscathed and on Wednesday he increased gasoline prices to make them honest about to the foreign market, which unleashed national anger.

Without a political base of any kind, the Haitian prime minister has against the religious sectors, including the voodoo priests, who see the total deterioration of the political, economic and social situation with no apparent way out. The Episcopate Conference denounced this week in a pastoral letter the insecurity and lack of authority.

Nobody seems to want to face a prognosis that is in the minds of Haitians within the country and of the so-called “friendly countries of Haiti”, which would be a foreign military intervention. The United States intervened in Haiti after the chaos that followed the assassination of President Sam in 1915.

Marines and forces from several countries returned to the Caribbean nation after the flight of President Jean Claude Duvalier in 1986 and the subsequent overthrow of President Jean Bertrand Aristide, who was the first democratically elected president in the country’s history. Aristide lives in Haiti, but in silence.

After years in exile mostly in South Africa, where he went as an ordinary student to study Swahili, a language spoken by 45,000,000 Africans living north and south of the Sahara desert, Aristide may no longer run as a presidential candidate, but he remains popular support.

The United States, the country’s main trading partner after the Dominican Republic, would not want to get involved in what would be an adventure while maintaining strong support for Ukraine against Russia and having internal problems. Getting involved militarily in the Caribbean could complicate President Biden, who wants re-election in 2024.