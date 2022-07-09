Abinader gathers his ministers and directors in the National Palace

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader heads a meeting of the Council of Ministers and with general directors in the National Palace.

The meeting takes place in the government council room, and the ministers and directors have had to leave their cell phones and electronic devices inside a manila envelope with the protocol team, outside the room, as has become customary.

Although so far the reasons for the meeting are unknown, the meeting takes place just hours after it was reported that the president welcomed the license that the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, He requested him after it became known that his son, Lisandro José Macarrulla Martínez, appears as one of those accused by the Public Ministry in the Medusa case file along with others involved, including the former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez.

The Macarrulla license, as explained by Homero Figueroa (presidential spokesman), it is “indefinitely until he considers that he is satisfied with his personal need or until the president decides”.

The last meeting of this nature was held on May 18, when the officials met to take stock of the activity of the Government in the Provinces.