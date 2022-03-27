Abinader hands over restored San Dionisio church, in Higüey

President Luis Abinader inaugurated this Friday the restored San Dionisio church, in Higüey, La Altagracia province.

The work, with a cost of 180 million pesos, was in charge of the Ministry of Housing and Buildings, directed by Carlos Bonilla, who handed it over to the bishop of the diocese of La Altagracia, Jesús Castro Marte.

The renovation of the temple, which dates back to 1572, was carried out respecting its brick-based architecturewith a romantic style for which expert architects came from Seville, Spain.

Bishop Castro Marte expressed his gratitude and valued the efforts to preserve its originality and that the demands made by his predecessor, Monsignor Nicanor Peña Rodríguez, be fulfilled.

Bonilla handed over the restored church, one of the oldest in the countrywhich was the seat of the blessed image of Our Lady of Altagracia, mother and protector of the Dominican people, until it was transferred to the new Sanctuary, today the Basilica of Higüey.

The Sanctuary of San Dionisio was erected 510 years ago and is located in front of the Central Park of Higüey, being one of the main tourist attractions in the eastern zone due to its historical and religious value.

The church is named after Saint Dionysius in honor of Father Dionysius of Paris, who came to France from Italy between the years 250 and 270, along with six companions, in order to evangelize it. He was the first bishop of Paris and an apostle to Gaul.