Abinader has several measures to face the crisis

President Luis Abinader announced yesterday, in his accountability speech to the nation, the special measures that the government’s Economic Cabinet will implement in the face of the distortion of international prices that have increased local inflation, and the aggravation generated by recent events war between Russia and Ukraine that will have global repercussions.

“I am announcing that the government is going to increase direct social assistance, deploy special programs for the sale of food, targeted subsidies that help all Dominicans, but, above all, those who have the least, who are the ones who need the most,” said the president.

These are the measures announced by the president:

1. Starting next week, 300,000 new cards will be offered to vulnerable people selected by the Single System of Beneficiaries (SIUBEN). Currently, the superate card has an amount of RD$1,650, which has already doubled and 500,000 new Dominicans have been added so far.

2. The Gas Bonus subsidy will be adjusted immediately from RD$228 to RD$470 for all beneficiaries and 400,000 more will be added. Abinader said that this amount will be enough for the beneficiaries to afford up to approximately half a 25-pound tank of gas. The last adjustment was made in 2008.

3. A “special effort” will be made so that 54 new State Economic Canteens are installed this year, for a total of 105 canteens throughout the national territory, increasing to 136,000 servings of cooked meals daily during the coming months to reach the same number of people in a state of vulnerability.

4. The government established a broad program for the sale of basic necessities at low prices through INESPRE and has authorized the 50 mobile warehouses currently operating to double in the coming months.

5. Abinader authorized the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, Víctor -Ito- Bisonó, to subsidize up to 10% of a possible price increase due to the war on the main raw materials for agriculture, such as wheat, soy and corn.

6. In relation to oil and its derivatives, the government is making budget forecasts and spending control measures to continue subsidizing and prevent the entire increase from being reflected in fuel prices. Abinader said that only this year the sum of RD$2,600 million has been subsidized and last year RD$13,000 million.

“We are going to do everything in our power to mitigate the effects of inflation and protect the well-being of Dominicans. This also means that we will have to make adjustments and modifications to the budget in the face of this special situation of distortion and inflation of all raw materials in the world”, Abinader specified.

Other themes

During the last year, one of the issues that President Luis Abinader has touched on the most has been his proposals for reforms focused on the modification of several laws to, according to the president, “make the functionality of the State more efficient.”

These proposals, which are currently on thematic discussion tables, under the coordination of the Economic and Social Council (CES), were addressed yesterday by President Luis Abinader during his accountability speech, which he took the opportunity to underline that there is no “hidden intention”

“I want to reiterate to the country, especially the political leadership, that none of the proposed reforms pursue any personal interest or have hidden intentions,” the president said.

And he added that “it is the conviction that these reforms are fundamental for the institutional framework and the social and economic development of the nation that has led us to announce them.”

To highlight the matter, he assured that “for this patriotic objective, I am willing to make the personal sacrifices that are necessary.”

Constitutional reform

Although he did not mention it, the main reform under discussion in the public showcase is the constitutional one, deposited before the CES by the Legal Consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta, so that it can be discussed by the different sectors of the country.

The piece proposes the modification of the attributions of the attorney general of the Republic, beginning by changing the name to “Attorney General”, in addition to delimiting that the applicants to compose the Central Electoral Board (JCE) and the high courts do not appear in the register of the political parties in the five years prior to their election, and unify the presidential and congressional elections with the municipal ones, so that these are held on the third Sunday of the month of May of the electoral year.

Other reforms

Among these, the electoral reform stands out; that of water, hydrocarbons, the environment, transparency and institutionality, modernization of the State, reform of foreign policy and migration, the police, social security, digital transformation and that of transport.

The current propaganda

The propaganda in the acts in which the President participates have become habitual and accountability speeches have not been the exception.

When Abainader arrived at the National Congress, banners with these messages “24-28, a cake”, “Luis is going to repeat” were waiting for him there.

END OF CORRUPTION



Ask to approve law extinction of domain

President Luis Abinader favored the approval of the domain extinction law to recover the money stolen from the treasury and asked the Legislative Power to join in this purpose.

promise to legislate

After receiving the president in the National Assembly, Eduardo Estrella, president of the Senate, had already mentioned that, in this new legislature that began this Sunday, the priority would be to approve this bill, which seeks to combat corruption and recover the resources of the State stolen.

there is no turning back

“No one is going to dare to reverse the model of an independent public ministry; this is a collective conquest”, said the president before stating that there is no longer a “Republic of impunity”, nor a “country for the corrupt”.