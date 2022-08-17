Abinader heads civic-military parade in commemoration of the 159th anniversary of the Grito de Capotillo

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, attended this Tuesday the civic-military and student parade held in the Monument to the Cry of CapotilloDajabón province, on the occasion of the 159 years of the heroic deed which marked the beginning of the War of the Dominican Restoration.

The deployment of the honor guard of the different military spheres of the country, accompanied by a salvo of 21 guns, as well as the interpretation of the notes of the National Anthem, adorned the beginning of the act.

Rosalba Milagros Peña, governor of the border province, was in charge of offering the words of welcome. While the central speech was delivered by Juan Pablo Uribe, who chairs the Permanent Commission of National Ephemeris (CPEP).

“Today is a big day, 159 years ago, 14 men fixed the name of Capotillo for the perenniality of the Homeland”, he said.

Uribe added that “with them, with their cry, began the restoration of Dominican Independencethe one we are celebrating today”.

He stressed that for almost four decades, no president had visited the Monument to the Cry of Capotillo, the last being former president Salvador Jorge Blanco (1982-1986), for which he expressed his delight at Abinader’s presence at the event.

“Whoever came here is proof of his commitment and his historical awareness,” he said.

The event was also attended by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, the Minister of Defense, Carlos Díaz Morfa, of Culture, Milagros Germán, among other government officials and community authorities.

On Tuesday night, President Luis Abinader will address the country from the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration, Santiago province, at 7:00 p.m. through a speech that will collect the most relevant aspects of his first two years of presidential management.