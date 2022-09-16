Abinader insists Haiti crisis threatens national security

Although he vaguely touched on issues such as the enactment of the Asset Forfeiture Law, economic growth, and handling of the pandemic, the main point of the president’s speech before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) was the sociopolitical crisis. affecting Haiti.

In the midst of his words, the president stated that this crisis directly affects the security of the Dominican Republic.

“For the Dominican Republic, it is a matter of national security. I want to repeat it so that it is recorded in the memory of this solemn session in the Hall of the Americas: the crisis that overflows the borders of Haiti is a threat to the national security of the Dominican Republic, ”said the president so that his message is accentuate

The Dominican head of state also called on the OAS and its secretary general, Luis Almagro, to play a “determining role” in the battle against the Haitian crisis and thus help the Haitian people and raised a series of points in which the international organization, together with the United Nations Organization (UN), can carry out to achieve the recovery of that Haitian territory.

“How can the OAS collaborate? Haiti has requested cooperation to improve the security of certain critical infrastructures, especially its ports and airports. The Dominican Republic has accompanied this interest and has supported all the initiatives that the Inter-American Committee on Ports has conceived to materialize this objective. So far, very little has been achieved; this is an urgent action and efforts must be redoubled…as soon as security conditions allow, it is necessary to collaborate with the Haitian authorities to organize an electoral process that results in a government and elected authorities with leadership, legitimacy and popular support . The OAS must continue carrying out fundamental actions in favor of democratic elections, one of them is to provide an adequate civil registry to the entire Haitian population,” said the president.

Abinader also stressed other points such as that the OAS must “assist” in the creation of mechanisms and capacities related to the control of weapons and ammunition that reach the hands of the criminal gangs that control a large part of Haitian territory and that it coordinate with countries members and the UN, the training, training and controlled supply of the Haitian National Police.

Civil war

The president warned that the current situation in Haiti can be defined as a “low-intensity civil war” and that international organizations must act “responsibly and now.”

“If the Americas is a zone of peace, as I said a while ago, it is largely due to the inter-American system, whose backbone is this organization. The OAS is as valid today as it was 74 years ago. It has allowed us to create spaces for dialogue, harmonize our legal systems, strengthen the protection of human rights and, in general, create shared democratic values,” exclaimed the Dominican president.

The president’s intervention comes hours after ordering the evacuation of all Dominican diplomatic and civilian personnel who were on duty at the embassy and the national consulate in Haiti due to the situation of violence that exists there.







vice president meeting

Complying with the meetings scheduled in Washington, the US capital, President Abinader yesterday held a meeting with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, in which members of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) also participated.

The meeting started at 12:30 p.m. and ended around 3:00 p.m.

In the meeting with Harris, some of the issues addressed at the meeting they held in the city of Los Angeles on June 9 were reviewed.

Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez also participated in the meeting.

In the morning, the president met with the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Charles Ellis Schumer, who showed interest in Dominican domestic politics, Dominicans in the United States and the problems of Haiti.

He also held another meeting with more than 30 US congressmen to whom he made a presentation that allowed them to be informed about the reality of Haiti and the importance of international aid to the neighboring country. This meeting was coordinated by the New York senator of Dominican origin, Adriano Espaillat.

learn more

oea

Talk to Almagro.

President Abinader arrived at the OAS headquarters at 4:45 for his speech before the members of the Permanent Session of the OAS. He previously met with the secretary general of the organization, Luis Almagro.

Crisis

The solution.

Since the beginning of his mandate, Abinader has been emphatic in pointing out that “there is no Dominican solution to the Haitian issue,” and that international organizations should “take more action on the matter.”

Measure

Guarantees security.

Abinader guaranteed that the government is doing and will do everything in its power to guarantee the peace and security of citizens and all people under its jurisdiction.