Abinader launches inclusion day “First You”

Within the exhausted agenda this Sunday by President Luis Abinader in this province, the “First You” Social Inclusion Day was initiated in the María Auxiliadora sector of La Vega.

This program, aimed at benefiting more than 3,000 people with limited economic resources who live in conditions of extreme poverty, will be carried out by the Program of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency (Propeep), which is directed by Minister Neney Cabrera.

Leading the event, held at the María Auxiliadora School of Basic Education, the president said that this type of event carried out by Propeep will take place throughout the country and will have the full support of the Government, which will increase social investment by 2.0%. of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in order to lift more people out of extreme poverty and improve the living conditions and vulnerability in which thousands of families live.

Asphalted, Inespre and others

On his tour of the province, President Abinader visited the Inco neighborhood where he ordered the repair of the streets that make up this community.

The president informed that Public Works is carrying out some soil studies and that in an average of 15 days the asphalt work will begin in the sector.

Likewise, the head of state visited the Don Fausto neighborhood where he announced the construction of sidewalks, speed bumps, curbs and the paving of all the streets in this sector.

He also reported that lights and lamps will be installed on the different roads in order to offer greater security to its residents.

Abinader also visited the producers’ market of the Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre) where he supervised the sale of the different products that are sold there.

Free Zone Ships

The president also started the construction of two new industrial buildings and the expansion of three existing ones in the Free Zones Park of this province, which will lead to the creation of 1,500 new direct jobs.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), Víctor -Ito-Bisonó, highlighted the leadership of free zone companies in Santiago and La Vega in the generation and recovery of jobs in the Cibao provinces, which he said demonstrates the strength and growth potential of this economic sector.

“There is not a week in this country that does not open or announce an expansion of a company. We have achieved this by working as a team with a single vision and thanks to the confidence and stability that this government has achieved,” Bisonó stressed.

The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, the General Director of Customs, Eduardo -Yayo- Sanz Lovatón, and the Director of ProIndustria, Ulises Rodríguez, also participated in the inauguration of the new operation plants of the Island Farms agro-industrial project in the Dominican Republic. Dominican, which is part of the international company Crystal Valley Foods, one of the 25 most influential in the agricultural sector in the United States.

In Santiago, new free zone facilities were also inaugurated in the Víctor Espaillat Mera industrial and textile park, which is constantly renewing its spaces in this city, which constitutes a real example of development, growth and contribution to the national economy.

KNOW MORE

Investment in Free Zone

US$256.6MM.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM), victor -Ito- Bisonó, highlighted in La Vega, what he described as “the amazing figures of this sector”, referring to Free Zones.

He said that in 2021 alone, this sector exported more than US$7,143 million and accumulated 183,000 direct jobs, the highest figure in the last 18 years, Minister Bisonó stressed.

He added that 137 companies have been approved in the current government administration, with a projected investment of US$307.8 million, and foreign exchange generation of US$256.6 million.