Abinader lives favorable moments of his management

A little “with his music inside” President Luis Abinader receives reports favorable to his management of the government and some polls that place him well ahead of his main challenger for the 2024 elections, when the current command has just under two left. years.

Although he is not actually campaigning because the Central Electoral Board has not opened it, Abinader is so active in acts of palazos and inaugurations of both his regime and the private sector, that his opponents view these activities with suspicion.

Its main challenger, Dr. Leonel Fernández, carries a bag full of promises and criticisms against the current management, hoping that the strategy that it is carrying out inside and outside the country will bear fruit so that it will be better prepared by next year when the JCE of the whistle

Abinader has not said that he will present himself as a candidate in the upcoming elections. For the fulfillment of their first two years in the periods in which they governed, neither Dr. Fernández nor his successor, Danilo Medina, had been open on the subject. They were released at the last minute.

Former President Hipólito Mejía did not touch on the issue of re-election, although there was evidence that the United States favored him because of the fact that “hands that give wait”, but he did not count on the fact that the collapse of several important banks and the crisis of the dollar rate would break his point.

In the United States, President Biden has not played with the case. Strengthened in recent months, this weekend he is on the campaign trail to push for control of the Republican-majority Senate, as former President Trump has slipped in popularity and faces many problems.

The recent decision of the Supreme Court of Justice to revoke the constitutional right to abortion that was the case of Roe against Wade, has come to strengthen the position of Biden, who maintains that women have that right, as well as other congressional decisions of Democrat cheer.

The case of Roe v. Wade was a judicial debate that took place in 1973 in which the Supreme Court of the United States protected the freedom of a pregnant woman to choose an abortion without government restrictions as it is now.

Although 79 years old and with old health problems, Biden has not had the concerns of the Dominican rulers to wait for what the future brings, but is already campaigning for the legislative positions that are at stake, especially in Pennsylvania, where go on the weekend.

with a lot of support

Abinader appears to have a lot of popular support to stand in the 2024 elections. He has it because of the casuistry since Fernández and Medina were religionized with constitutional support, not to say of Dr. Balaguer that time and time again he was a last-minute candidate. With all the problems of food prices, blackouts and street insecurity, Abinader appears in the polls with such a high percentage of popularity that they would make his victory in the first round as it happened in the 2020 elections, something that the strategist José I anticipates. Beating.

The president spent half of this week in the capital and the interior, in activities that divided the private sector between indulgences, such as the inauguration of an Induban coffee storage center and the opening of the formidable Livera RD residential complex, owned by the Estrella y SBC Master Full.

Induban’s is the Rafael Perelló Logistics, Storage and Distribution Center, built at a cost of 1,000 million pesos and which will concentrate all the collection and handling activities of Induban and Arma Coffee Service products.

Livera RD is a modern residential complex built by Grupo Estrella that in its first stage will consist of 314 apartments distributed in seven designs. They will have one, two and three penthouse, duplex and full house type rooms, adapted to the different needs of society.

Abinader also inaugurated the first industrial design center in the Dominican Republic, creating a hub for technical innovation. The governor also opened the Plan for the Energy Transformation of the Dairy Sector, which will have an investment of 200 million pesos.

Bank America Report

A report from the Investment Division of Bank America, from the United States, considers that the Dominican Republic is in a positive economic position and assesses the efficiency with which President Abinader’s administration handles the crisis caused by world inflation.

The report points out that the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the Dominican Republic is growing much faster than expected despite the oil crisis affecting the economy. It highlights the large cash reserves that the state maintains in the Central Bank.

In addition, tourism has accounted for a third of GDP growth during the middle of this year, managing to exceed pre-pandemic levels, so it is anticipated that by 2023 the number of tourists by plane and cruise ships will rise to 7.7 million and 1.7 million respectively.

Bank America cites statistics from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic according to which there are RD$114 billion in government deposits in that institution. Faced with a scenario of global economic crisis, the DR has an important reserve to face inflationary challenges.

The Central Bank report

Last Monday, the Central Bank released a report according to which the Dominican economy registered a growth of 5.5% in the January-July 2022 stretch. Among the lines of the Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity, IMAE, it points to tourism with 32.9% as The most outstanding.

As a whole, service economic activities, which together constitute approximately 60% of the size of the economy, registered a year-on-year variation of 7.6%, noting in addition to hotels, bars and restaurants (tourism), health, 11.4%; transportation, 7.3%; trade, 6.3% and financial services, 5.8%. The Central Bank reported last Wednesday that inflation is lower in the DR than in at least ten Latin American countries in a list of 18.