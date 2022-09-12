Abinader meets with representatives of national airlines to convert the DR into a distribution center

President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, held a meeting with representatives of national airlines to convert the Dominican Republic into an Air Hub (Center of distribution).

During the development of the meeting, the head of state showed the government’s interest in strengthening Dominican aviation to achieve a reduction in air fares.

The meeting discussed issues related to the facilities that the government would grant for Dominican airlines to establish their operations centers in the country, as well as their commitment to the Dominican state, the increase in tourism and the low cost of airlines. tickets for the benefit of travelers.

Likewise, the issue of facilities for airport service providers to guarantee airline operations was addressed.

The meeting was attended by officials from the aviation, airport, aeronautical and financial sectors of the government.

Such is the case of the governor of the Central BankHector Valdez Albizu; the finance minister, jochi vincent; the directors of Internal Revenue, Luis Valdez; Airport Department, Victor Pichardo; the Comptroller General of the Republic, freddy strap; the director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) and the director of the Civil Aviation BoardJose Mars Piantinias well as the general commander of the Dominican Air Force (FAD), Major General Carlos Ramon Febrillet Rodriguez.

While the director of Aerodom was present for the private sector, Monica Infante; Frank Rainieri, and Frank Elias Rainieri, from Grupo Punta Cana, as well as the representative of Iberojet, Joel De Moya and the presidents of Sky Punta Cana; and of Arachet, Victor Pacheco.