Abinader must take a bold step to change his foreign policy

Santo Domingo, DR.

The international “policy” of the Dominican government in recent years has been a kind of sounding board for part of the agenda of the United States Department of State, putting aside national interests to remain “cold” with the tycoons of Washington.

It was Leonel Fernández during his first period of government 1996-2000 who best promoted the projection of the country abroad and he did it from an independent perspective, for which he had the professionalism of Eduardo Latorre and a technical team that worked successfully.

The greatest demonstration of that independence was materialized on April 16, 1998 when the Dominican government reestablished diplomatic relations with the Republic of Cuba and later, in August of that year, Cuban President Fidel Castro made a visit to the country where he participated in acts history, spoke with political leaders and donated to Baní, the homeland of Máximo Gómez, a polytechnic that is a model for training young people.

Although that step was not to the liking of the United States, the audacious decision of the Fernández government was consolidated over time and has shown that it has been of great benefit to the country by taking advantage of Cuban experiences in medicine, sports, culture and solidarity.

Also close was the relationship between the subsequent Fernández governments and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela led by Hugo Chávez, which represented an important point of support for the country after the world financial and economic crisis uncovered in 2008, which allowed long-term financing term and low interest a significant part of the oil bill (Petrocaribe) at a time of very high prices.

Both relations were maintained over time without the tension of the United States with those countries clouding the important economic and diplomatic ties with Washington, which shows that it is unnecessary and above all unwanted, to be vassals of other powers.

But the international “policy” of the country is seriously affected when the rulers want to perpetuate themselves in power and consider that in order to achieve this they have to live shouting: Yes, Sir!, to everything that pleases the circles of North American power.

Recent years have shown that this has been a mistake that the government of Luis Abinader must now amend and leave as a lesson to the next rulers.

Daniel’s twist

Dominican-Venezuelan relations were so good that the country twice hosted negotiations to bring peace to Bolívar’s homeland.

First, at the request of Fernández as host of the XX Summit of the Rio Group that met in the Dominican Republic in the first week of March 2008, the presidents of Colombia, Alvaro Uribe; from Ecuador, Rafael Correa; from Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, and from Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, agreed to start a friendly dialogue that overcame serious differences that arose after the Colombian military incursion into Ecuadorian territory, killing twenty Colombian guerrillas.

Later, already in the government of Danilo Medina, the cordiality and good relationship with the Chavista government was maintained and that is why the Dominican Republic once again became the venue for negotiations between representatives of Nicolás Maduro and the opponents in 2017, but that They failed due to an order from the United States to Venezuelan opponents that the way forward was to overthrow Maduro.

After Maduro’s re-election in May 2018, the Danilo government joined forces with Washington in order to isolate Venezuela by suspending it from the OAS and already in January 2019 announced that it was joining the recognition of Juan Guaidó as president in charge of Venezuela.

The lid on the knob was put by the “meeting” called by the US president, Donald Trump, on March 22, 2019 in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in which Danilo Medina was present, with the clear agenda of increasing pressure on the maximum to overthrow Maduro.

It was the height of the most erratic diplomacy in memory and a free mortgage of national sovereignty in favor of US interests, to be “cold” for re-election.

Despite this, the boldest step in Danilo’s foreign policy was the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China on May 1, 2018, a fact that would provoke a very contrary reaction from the United States.

We already know the rest of the story: after Danilo agreed to all those US maneuvers against the nation that welcomed Juan Pablo Duarte, the anti-Trujillista fighters, the one that defended democracy under threat in 1978, the Trump government turned its back on him. when he was preparing to modify the Constitution to qualify for re-election.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s call on July 10, 2019, shattered the new re-election attempt and after giving in to Trump’s wishes on the continent, he no longer had the morale or possibilities of planting resistance as he did in his time. Rafael Trujillo did and then Joaquín Balaguer.

Abinader: the same line

When Abinader took office on August 16, 2020, he continued the policy of surrendering to the interests of the United States, he adopted the rhetoric of isolation from Venezuela, recognizing Guaidó and activating the late Lima Group sponsored by the State Department and its figurehead bow, Luis Almagro, administrator of the OEA.

The recognition of Guaidó by the Abinader government did not last long because the events were very forceful and already in January 2021 the Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, reported that they no longer recognized him as “president” and trusted in a negotiated solution of the opponents with the Maduro government.

As for China, the Abinader government chose to maintain relations, but limiting the areas of investment and influence of the Asian giant in the country as requested by the Americans. On the occasion, Abinader declared without hesitation that in the midst of a new cold war, his government was aligned with the United States for being the main trading partner and for hosting millions of Dominicans in his territory.

That alignment was put to the test very soon when the country did not obtain the Covid vaccines that it contracted with companies in the United States and Europe, which hoarded them for its citizens, and had to turn to China to be able to vaccinate millions of Dominicans on time. .

Without being privileged partners, the Chinese responded and Abinader had to learn that at the moment of truth, it is true friends who show their faces.

Although Abinader was the ruler of Latin America who reacted the hardest to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling Putin an “aggressor and interventionist,” and who made two trips to Central America to join the chorus of condemnation of Russian actions in Ukraine, when went to the IX Summit of the Americas, President Joe Biden awaited him with a heavy cake to swallow: that he welcome thousands of Haitians and legalize them, which he did not accept and did not sign the final declaration.

The United States, in the context of the sanctions against Russia, is obliged to actually eliminate the sanctions against Venezuela so that its oil can go to the markets and that is why they have already started direct negotiations by sending high-level delegations to Caracas.

Abinader must be bold now and not wait for Washington to “allow” him to do business with Venezuelan oil that is close to the country and instead rebuild relations at the highest level by himself, especially when Venezuela is preparing to relaunch Petrocaribe to guarantee the supply of crude oil to the Caribbean.