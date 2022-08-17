Abinader passes balance to his second year of management; spares no attacks on opposition

During a 50-minute speech, President Luis Abinader took stock of what he has done during his second year in office.

Taking the Gran Teatro del Cibao as the stage, the president took advantage of the occasion to attack the opposition for positions taken and criticism of its management in relation to the inflation of the prices of various products of the basic basket, citizen insecurity and other problems.

“There is no foolproof formula for success. They do not have it, of course, those who for 20 years did not solve any of the great problems of our country and now claim to have all the solutions, ”exclaimed the president effusively in the last minutes of his speech.

The president added that the country is in a “complicated” moment and that “work, ideas and contributions are needed, not talk, politics or an electoral look.”

“Two years ago we found a country in a pandemic, and we restored health; we find a country with a paralyzed economy, and we restore work and production; we found a closed country, and we restored our tourism to the world; we found a country of impunity and corruption and restored justice and law; That is why today I want to summon you to a new restoration that will be fought with hope; do not let them take away your hope because hope is the only weapon we have to conquer our future”, Abinader exclaimed.

four more years

The phrase “four more years” began to be heard loudly in the La Restauración room, the main one of the Gran Teatro del Cibao, when the President compared the work he has done at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), with the announcement of construction of three university extensions, with the one carried out by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in its years of management.

Abinader said that in terms of higher education, his management is developing, in just 2 years, the largest expansion ever seen by the UASD with construction projects in Hato Mayor, La Vega, Azua, Cotuí, Santiago Rodriguez, Neyba and Bani.

“It is understandable that the opposition does not believe that we are building 3 extensions of the UASD with the same budget, at current prices, than what they spent only on the construction of the UASD parking lot in Santo Domingo in 2011,” said the head of State in his speech tonight.

And then he added something else to his comparison: “Or that the expansion of the Metro to Los Alcarrizos costs 25% less per linear kilometer than it did 15 years ago! THIS IS CHANGE”.

With those words, most of the public stood up and applauded him constantly, until they began to chant the phrase with the request for a presidential re-nomination.

Reforms are in the “conclusion phase”

During his speech in August of last year, Abinader proposed the creation of a national dialogue to promote and apply some 12 reforms, including a constitutional one, following the purpose of making the Dominican State efficient.

On Tuesday night, a year after making that announcement, the president indicated that these reforms are in the “conclusion phase, and will be gradually applied in the country.”

“Small patches or cosmetic reforms are no longer valid, we are determined to make transformations that make the change we are undergoing irreversible. That is why we started the discussion of 12 reforms that with the recommendations of social sectors and the opposition became 15”, indicated the president.

Despite these declarations, so far none of the reforms that were submitted at a dialogue table have transcended beyond the space where they were discussed, in the company of political forces; nor have they been presented to the so-called “dialogue plenary” that is supposed to discuss what was agreed upon at the work tables.

The main of these was the constitutional reform proposal that, according to Abinader, at that time, would seek to “seal the independence of the Public Ministry and the justice system.”

This proposal to modify the Magna Carta was submitted during a dialogue with political parties and civil society, at the thematic table on “Transparency and Institutionality.” However, when it is put on the table, it is known that the piece proposes the modification of the attributions of the attorney general of the Republic, beginning by changing his name to be called “Attorney General”.

In reaction to this, the political parties considered it “unnecessary”, leaving the Government alone with that proposal, until in May of this year Abinader gave up and informed the Economic and Social Council (CES) that, under no circumstances, his administration will impose the proposed constitutional reform if it does not have the understanding and endorsement of the political sectors.

“The Economic and Social Council has a calendar of meetings of the Dialogue Plenary where the final reports of each thematic table will be known and the institutional spaces will be followed up. It is estimated that the process will be concluded by the end of next July”, establishes a statement from the CES released at the end of June.

About Haiti and the border wall

The president pointed out that he has “an international concern”, which is the current political-social crisis that is taking place in Haiti, for which he stressed that the progress of the first phase of construction of the border wall is advancing “as planned”; The President added that the wall will help regulate trade between the two countries and control immigration and the fight against arms and drug trafficking and other forms of crime.

The first part will consist of 54 kilometers of physical fence with 19 watchtowers, 10 access gates with 54 paths for patrolling and will be built in about nine months; with an investment in the first stage of RD$1,750 million.

He also added that several days ago the tender was raised to start the work of the second phase.

The police reform will be completed “whatever it takes”

Abinader pointed out that his government will complete “whatever it takes” the implementation of the reform to the National Police, although he stressed that the results of the reform will not “be immediate.”

During his speech in which he took stock of his second year in office, the head of state reported that in the coming days he will inaugurate a “Drone Tactical Unit” of the National Police, which will have 16 drones and 42 pilots and will “facilitate” the work of law enforcement officers whose main task is to patrol the streets.

He also indicated that the “Criminal Analysis and Documentation Directorate” has been presented, which will strengthen the capacities of the Police in terms of prosecuting crime and that they will also be launching the “Virtual Complaints” application that will allow citizens to file complaints. through electronic equipment.

What was expressed this Tuesday night by the President is added to the presentation “Strategy for Police Educational Reform” which consists of training 35,000 police officers who are in service, through a total of 1,400 courses that will be taught.

At the beginning of May, some 14 implementation measures were carried out, including the installation of cameras in all patrols and the creation of a real-time police operations center, with the support of fixed 911 cameras. ; the installation of mobile cameras incorporated into the patrols; the implementation of the Police Criminological Consultation System on the patrol telephones for the non-intrusive and respectful purification of citizens who are required by the authority in any circumstance; the creation of a national traffic control center and review and improvement of the traffic inspectorate; the installation of cameras in all detachments, among others.

fight crime

Abinader also indicated that they are making “multiple efforts” to combat crime in “the entire national territory.”

“We are fighting crime forcefully, adhering to the law and human rights, as must always be done in a democratic country like ours. But we are not going to allow criminals to impose themselves on the safety and rights of the honest men and women of our country, who work every day with great effort to support their families,” the president said.

The Head of State also highlighted that between the months of June 2021 and August 2022, homicides have decreased by 18%, robberies and thefts by 10% and outbursts by 20%.

These statements come just hours after the news was known that at least four individuals participated in the death of several shots of the son of Dajabón deputy Darío Zapata, Dabel, in a sector of the National District.

“An Oasis of Peace”

Abinader pondered that his administration, which is exactly two years old, is designated as a “benchmark of good government” due to the policies they have implemented to manage Covid-19 and economic recovery.

“Today, the Dominican Republic is an oasis of peace and progress in a troubled Latin America. We are benchmarks of good governance, of the best management of Covid, of the greatest global recovery in tourism, of the greatest progress in free zones, of the greatest leap in strengthening our institutions and in the fight against corruption,” exclaimed the president.

The president said that in these two years, the country has “advanced” in several aspects and is “in the middle of the path to development.”