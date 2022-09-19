Abinader postpones his trip to the United States for Tuesday due to the incidence of Hurricane Fiona

Due to the trajectory of Hurricane Fiona that will affect the country in the next few hours, the president Luis Abinader decided to postpone his trip to the United States where he will participate in the United Nations Organization (UN).

So far, it is expected that the head of state will arrive on a flight to the North American nation on Tuesday.

This was announced by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza during the press conference this Sunday at the National Emergency Center (COE) where he participated in the update of the meteorological report on the passage of category one Hurricane Fiona.

“I confirm that the president has decided to postpone his trip until Tuesday; We are going to wait for the storm to pass along the forecast path and learn about the realities that may arise in the country,” he indicated.

Although the official did not specify the time of the flight that the president will leave on Tuesday, he said that the decision was made out of conscience given the presence of the hurricane and its effects in the coming hours.

He added that for the head of state it is important to follow the effects of the hurricane, but also to maintain the agenda that he had set out in the United Nations Organization (UN), because it is a scenario that the Dominican Republic cannot waste and they hope that the incidence of the storm does not drastically affect the national territory.