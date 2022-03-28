Abinader promises “not to leave out” the other drivers of the Charles de Gaulle route

Despite the disagreement that prevails among the driver leaders of East Santo Domingo, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, assured that he will not leave out the other drivers at the inauguration ceremony of the new Corridor de la Charles de Gaulle.

“They are going to integrate and we are not going to leave any of them without any alterity nor will we leave them unemployed,” said the president.

Abinader indicated that drivers will move on to a better job with more benefits on the new route.

“They will go on to have a better job, with many more benefits and we will take care of that every day to fulfill our mission,” he said.

On his side, the executive director of the Transport Cabinet, Hugo Beras, explained that with the operation of this corridor “It will remove more than 10,000 obsolete and polluting vehicles from the chaotic traffic” of Great Santo Domingo.

new broker

The broker will have a fleet of 94 buses with capacity for 90 passengers and 69 stops along the way, from the Juan Carlos bridge to Los Guaricanos.

Some 66 drivers over 65 years of age and another 14 due to health limitations, will be included in a pension process, to “guarantee them a better quality of life from the Government.”

This corridor will impact the residents of the West and East Santo Domingo municipality of Greater Santo Domingo.

Disagreeing drivers

The commissioning of the new avenue Charles de Gaulle corridor has caused divisions among the leaders of the new buses and the representatives of public cars of that route.

According to the carriers of the popularly called “concho cars”the incorporation of these buses would mean the “total elimination” of those people with more than 20 years working as drivers in that area.