Abinader ratifies Héctor Valdez Albizu in the Central Bank

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader ratified this Thursday Héctor Valdez Albizu as governor of the Central Bank, pA position he has held continuously since 2004, when he was appointed by former President Leonel Fernández.

The ratification was carried out through decree 442-22released by President Abinader through his Twitter account.

“#HéctorValdezAlbizu is ratified as governor of the @BancoCentralRD #HéctorValdezAlbizu,” the president wrote on his Twitter account along with an image with the decree number and designation.

Abinader’s first appointment to the governor of the Central Bank was made through decree 324-20, on August 16, 2020.

This position lasts for two years, so it must be ratified or changed in that time..

Albizu began his work at the Central Bank in 1970, as Technical Assistant in the Department of Economic Studies, reaching the position of Director of that Department from 1984 to 1986.

Also, deputy manager of Monetary and Exchange Policy from l986-l990; Advisor to the Monetary Board, l987-l989; Representative of the Central Bank before the Board of Directors of the Banco de Reservas, l991-l992; Deputy General Manager, l991-l993.

On January 4, 1993, he was appointed General Administrator of the Reserve Bank of the Dominican Republic.until August 31, 1994, when he was appointed Governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, a position in which he was reconfirmed in August 1996 by the then President of the Republic, Leonel Fernández Reyna, granting him the rank of Secretary of State. , a position he held until August 16, 2000.

Again, on August 16, 2004, the former president Leonel Fernández Reyna appointed him Governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic; it was subsequently ratified in the years 2006, 2008, 2010 and reconfirmed in August 2012, 2014 and 2016, 2018 by the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina.