Abinader ratifies Joel Santos Echavarría as Minister of the Presidency

President Luis Abinader removed the interim title and officially appointed Joel Santos Echavarría as Minister of the Presidency.

The designation was made through decree 481-22, which in its article 2 explains that article 1 of decree 324-20, dated August 16, 2020, is repealed, as well as article 1 of decree 378-22, of date July 11, 2022.

It is recalled that on Monday, July 11, Santos Echavarría had been appointed as interim minister, after Lisandro Macarrulla will take a leave of his functions, in the midst of the legal scandal that involved his son and his companies, and a citation against him for alleged links in the Medusa corruption case.

Until then, Joel Santos was the general manager of AFP Reservas and also an adviser to the Executive Branch on matters of Tourism; He has also been president of the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores) and of the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE).

He was also a professor at PUCMM for 10 years in economics and finance, and facilitator of the Post-Graduate Program in Corporate Finance. Also president of the Centralized Securities Depository (Cevaldom).