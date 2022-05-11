Abinader reopens Peña Gómez square amid re-election slogans

under the slogan “four more years” On the part of the community, President Luis Abinader led the reopening of the square Jose Francisco Pena Gomez on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of his death on May 10.

During his speech, the president urged the public servants to to honor his position by helping and serving all community members as Peña Gómez did while he was alive.

“Even the neighborhood leader has to be a bridge with society to help his community. To be a Peñagomista is to have a passion for service, transparency and not caring about the materialit is beyond a public position”, expressed the president in a ceremony held on the esplanade located at the entrance of the Gualey neighborhood, in the Dominican capital.

While those present with joy and energy raised their hands referring to the number four while crying out in one voice “four more, four more, four more”.

They also repeated “dad arrived, dad arrived” At a time when the former President of the Republic, Hipólito Mejía, addressed the public for a few minutes, which energetically applauded him.

The same thing happened with the mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía, who was also present at the reopening of the plaza and most of the citizens told her “she e`, she e´, she e´”.

For his part, the son of the deceased Peña Gómez, the coordinator of the Cabinet of Social Policies, Tony Pena Guaba, He spoke about the political qualities and values ​​that his father instilled in his family and society.

Opportunity Program 14/24

Guaba explained that the place will also serve as a professional technology center for the program “Opportunity 14/24” for the benefit of local youth.

The authorities then went to the bust of Peña Gómez to do the ribbon cutting to formalize the reopening of the esplanade whose renovation cost about five million pesos.