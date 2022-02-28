Abinader retires members of the Air Force and the Army

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, issued decree 101-22 this Sunday, which retires a Major General of the Air Force and six Brigadier Generals of the National Army.

Likewise, retired Army brigadier generals were promoted to the rank of major generals.

Retired officers are Elvis Marcelino Felix Perez; Elvis Antonio Almonte Santana; Santo Domingo Guerrero Class; Manuel S. Nadal Rosa; Milton de Jesus Frias; Audry Andrés Ortiz López; and Victor Angel Reynoso Hidalgo.

Below are the articles of the aforementioned presidential order:

Article 1. Pilot Major General Elvis Marcelino Féliz Pérez (FARD) is honorably retired, with the corresponding pension, by virtue of the provisions of article 34 of the Organic Law of the Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic, no. 139-13.

Article 2. Brigadier General Elvis Antonio Almonte Santana (ERD) is promoted to the rank of major general (ERD) and placed in honorable retirement status, with the corresponding pension, due to seniority in service.

Article 3. The Brigadier General Santo Domingo Guerrero Clase (ERD) is promoted to the rank of Major General (ERD) and placed in honorable retirement status, with the corresponding pension, due to seniority in service.

Article 4. Brigadier General Manuel S. Nadal Rosa (ERD) is promoted to the rank of Major General (ERD) and placed in honorable retirement status, with the corresponding pension, due to seniority in service.

Article 5. Brigadier General Milton de Jesús Frías Gómez (ERD) is promoted to the rank of Major General (ERD) and honorably retired, with the corresponding pension, due to seniority in the rank.

Article 6. Brigadier General Audry Andrés Ortiz López (ERD) is promoted to the rank of Major General (ERD) and honorably retired, with the corresponding pension, due to seniority in the rank.

Article 7. Pilot Brigadier General Víctor Ángel Reynoso Hidalgo (FARD) is promoted to the rank of Pilot Major General (FARD) and honorably retired, with the corresponding pension, due to seniority in the rank.

Article 8. Send it to the corresponding institutions, for their knowledge and execution.

Promotion

Likewise, this day Abinader ordered the ascent of 22 members of the Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic.

The provision is in Decree 100-22, and in it four brigadier generals are promoted to major general; 12 colonels to brigadier general; one rear admiral to vice admiral and five sea captains to rear admiral.