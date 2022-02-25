Abinader says Putin does not respect political, cultural and territorial identity of the Ukrainian people

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader raised his voice, before the military invasion carried out this Thursday by Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, pointing out that the Russian president’s actions show that he does not respect the identity of the Ukrainian people in all its aspects.

“This action is a sign that President Putin does not respect the political, cultural and territorial identity of the Ukrainian people, by violating its internationally recognized borders and intervening in the internal affairs of that country, in clear violation of international law,” said the official. president through a statement.

Similarly, Abinader called on the Russian government to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and return to the negotiating table, to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Below is the President’s statement on Ukraine

The Dominican Republic is shaken by the military invasion perpetrated by Russia against the people of Ukraine. This unilateral aggression violates the basic rule of peaceful coexistence among nations, putting all of humanity on edge.

As United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated, this is “a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter.” This action is a sign that President Putin does not respect the political, cultural and territorial identity of the Ukrainian people, by violating its internationally recognized borders and intervening in the internal affairs of that country, in clear violation of international law.

Seventy-six years ago the nations of the world committed themselves in the Charter of the United Nations to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.” However, today Russia has ignored that historic and solemn commitment made by the entire international community.

We strongly call on the Russian government to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and return to the negotiating table, in order to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Humanity deserves and expects peace, the world leadership has the obligation to work for it.