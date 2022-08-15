Abinader says that they cannot “cover anything” from him; he is attentive to social networks

President Luis Abinader recognized this Monday that one must know how to govern in this era of social networks, which he reviews from time to time, because You have to pay attention to what people say.

He said that with social media, Complaints and difficulties come to him and nobody can cover anything, because they take pictures and publish them.

“You have to know how to govern at this time, they are special and you have to know what the requirements and real, normal and others that are, perhaps, for a particular interest“, he expressed when interviewed by the Alofoke Radio Show team.

He admits that social networks are a relatively new phenomenon, and that the pandemic “accelerated all communication, all online work, in networks, what was going to take you five years to develop, took a year,” he indicated when explaining the meetings virtual that have been established at 20 or 25%.

Said weekly It has a report of the complaints that exist in all the provinces

In addition to the reports by statistics and by results from the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development, as a vice-ministry of the Presidency that monitors the presidential administration.

Regarding the complaints, he said that “I only get problems, very few people are going to tell me, look, this is working well”, which he attributes to the openness he gives officials, governors, legislators and mayors to call him when there is a problem.