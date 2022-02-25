Abinader seeks to eliminate tourist tax of 10 dollars

The president of the Republic, Louis Abinaderwas part of “Dominicans on the Hill (Dominicans in the Capitol)”an activity that is carried out to celebrate the culture and legacy of the Dominican community in the United States.

During his participation together with the representative in the Congress of New York, Adriano Espaillat, organizer of the event, the head of state said that they are working to eliminate the 10-dollar fee that is charged to people who enter the country.

“We have added one more form for reimbursement… We are also working so that electronically from the moment you buy the ticket, because every Dominican puts his passport number or his ID and is no longer charged, as it should be, and it is what we aspire for the coming months”said the president.

Abinader clarified that this variable does not depend only on the central government, but that the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII), as well as the Ministry of Tourism have been working with the airlines, so that they adapt their software in the appropriate way and also with international travel agencies.

“I think that this facilitation can occur in the coming months… From now on, anyone who wants to refund it to their credit card or through the e-ticket, which we added in this administration, can do so,” express.

Effective representation of the diaspora in the country

The president stressed that “the diaspora represents a special place in all its actions.”

Faced with a question from Espaillat, about whether the congressional representation of the diaspora, the president replied that he agrees that they have an effective representation in the country.

“I think that we should, regarding their representation, make a discussion that could take place in the Economic and Social Council (CES) on the effective representation of that diaspora. We agree that this diaspora has that effective representation,” he added.

Over the airfare

Abinader announced that they are promoting the establishment of lines in the country to encourage competition and that the prices of airfare decrease.

“We have already established for Florida and South America, a line called Red Air, of Dominican-Venezuelan capital, so that there is competition in what has to do with Florida. In what has to do with the northern part- this is SkyCana… There is also AraJet”.

The president expressed his desire to establish a national line, so that the costs, a consequence of the lack of competition, disappear in the future.

Tax Reform

Regarding the fiscal reform, he said that since it was not possible, the readjustment was not achieved where many indirect taxes were reduced, as was the case of airfare.

Abinader criticized that the US government’s taxes are quite high, “even to travel from the United States to the Dominican Republic, the rates and taxes are higher than if they are internally or if they are to Puerto Rico.”

He added that the two governments should work taking into account the political, social and economic weight of the diaspora.

Social programs

In relation to social programs, he said that they included the diaspora in the National Health Insurance (Senasa) and that they are benefiting them in housing programs, such as Happy Family Homes and in pensions.

The head of state emphasized that there is a lot of misinformation and that is why “a special department has been created in ProDominicana that will go to all the cities where there is a greater diaspora so that they know all the facilities that exist for investments in the country. “.

“Dominicans on the Hill” also featured remarks by United States President Joe Biden.

During the celebration, different Dominican characters were presented, including David Ortiz, Amelia Vega, Al Horford, among others.

A posthumous tribute was paid to Johnny Venturawith special performances by Jandy Ventura, Manny Cruz, Miriam Cruz, Fefita la Grande and others.

The event was under the leadership of Damaris Díaz and Brea Frank.