Abinader signs cooperation agreement in hydrocarbons with Alberto Fernández

The presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, signed this Wednesday in Buenos Aires a declaration of cooperation for the development of hydrocarbons, including the possibility of joint projects in the colossal Vaca Muerta formation.

“These agreements are very important for our country”Abinader highlighted in an act at the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Argentine Executive.

The Dominican president maintained that the agreement signed on hydrocarbons is “of vital importance” for his country “in a very negative situation in terms of the price of hydrocarbons.”

Abinader said that his government is studying together with the YPF oil company, controlled by the Argentine State, and other companies in the sector the possibility of importing liquid fuels.

“We are also going to evaluate the feasibility of, in partnership with YPF, being able to explore natural gas areas in Vaca Muerta, where there are many opportunities and which I believe could be of benefit to both countries,” he stated.

Vaca Muerta, with its epicenter in the Argentine province of Neuquén (southwest), is the world’s second largest unconventional gas reserve and the fourth largest oil of its kind, but its massive development is still in the early stages.

“Vaca Muerta still has a lot to develop and there are opportunities for us to work together,” said Fernández, who, before this act, had a meeting with Abinader and had lunch with him and his entourage.

OTHER AGREEMENTS

At the event, a “road map” was also signed for the implementation of a bilateral agreement on transplants.

“Regarding the transplant agreement, we started with the pediatric area, but we are going to extend it in general terms. We are going to receive the excellent Argentine doctors, who have made great progress in this area,” Abinader said.

A memorandum of understanding on sanitary and phytosanitary matters was also signed between the Ministries of Agriculture of the two countries and a technical cooperation agreement to improve wine production practices.

Abinader said that Argentina, which is a major world producer and exporter of wines, “is a great power in this sector” and “can greatly help the development of the” Dominican “wine industry” with the advice of excellent Argentine producers.

MORE COOPERATION

Fernández highlighted the “common view” with Abinader on “the problems facing the world and the region” of Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition to the signed agreements, both leaders spoke about the possibility of cooperating in other areas.

Argentina offered cooperation in satellite development, with technology that could be applied to prevention of events related to climate change.

In addition, they discussed the possibility of cooperating in nuclear medicine and the tourism sector.

“I am going to surprise President Fernández with an agreement that we are going to make. We receive thousands of Argentines every year and we are very happy. As part of these agreements, all Argentines who visit us will have a free merengue class,” he proposed. , to applause, the Dominican president.