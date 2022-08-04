Abinader speaks with trapped miners and Opret will lend a tunnel boring machine for the final phase

The president of the Republic, Luis Abinader, was in the Cerros Maimón minelocated in the Monseñor Nouel province, where Two miners have been trapped since the early hours of last Sunday.

“We came here to see the situation of the two miners who, as you know, are trapped in the mine,” said the president upon arrival at the aforementioned place, where he observed the rescue work.

Likewise, Abinader spoke with the miners and told them that when you left he would receive them at the National Palace. The president said that the Dominican miner let him know that will receive the “most jevi Dominican” and the “most chimba Colombian”, although the president said he did not know what “chimba” means.

Abinader indicated that the workers are in good spirits and the company is giving them food, water, medical service and they check their state of health 3 times a day.

The head of state also spoke with the wife of Carlos Yepez, the Colombian worker, and the mother of Gregory, who are in the mine.

Bailing out

About the rescue work Abinader highlighted that they are making two accesses and looking for a third to work redundantly.

In that same order, he stressed that one of the entries is already in “good time.”

Similarly, President Abinader He stated that a tunnel boring machine used by Opret for the construction of the subway tunnel will arrive at the mine this afternoon or tomorrow, Friday. for the last phase of access in the rescue work that is carried out.

President Abinader insisted that they are working in contact with the Canadian government to find other alternatives.

“Until now we are quite optimistic that we will be able to get there,” President Abinader stressed.