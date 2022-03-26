Abinader starts construction of the new Aguayo Industrial Park

Altagracia, DR.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, yesterday visited the eastern region of the country, where he began the construction of a new industrial park for Industrias Aguayo and the inauguration of the restored San Dionisio de Higüey church.

The new industrial park will have a investment of RD$850 million and the president defined the work as a sign of credibility in the national production of the industry; a commitment to innovation, environmental care and job creation.

East new industrial park It is an innovative and environmentally friendly project that will serve as a source of new opportunities, income and jobs.

Abinader said that the investment in this industrial park to be executed this year will double the production capacity of Industrias Aguayo, and thereby contribute to real estate and tourism development in the eastern part of the country.

“A development that, as you know, is experiencing a very good moment, thanks to the recovery of tourism with which we have broken historical records,” said President Abinader.

“But also, he added, it is a investment with which direct and indirect jobs will be generated, contributing to the revitalization of the local economy of this municipality, which is already being reflected in the increase of more than 10% in the workforce that this company has experienced in recent months.







sustainability

President Luis Abinader praised the efforts of business sectors to bet on environmental sustainability as the Aguayo business group is doing.

“Great news is that, with this new industrial park, Industrias Aguayo becomes the pioneer company in environmental sustainability practices, a priority for my government, with an aggregates production plant that will have an eco-friendly process as it does not require water for washing”, he highlighted.

Alfonso Aguayo, president of Aguayo Industries; Jorge Aguayo, General Director and Raúl Aguayo, Director of Operations received and accompanied the President in this act.

Abinader explained that Aguayo is currently a leading company in the manufacture of products derived from cement, which has known how to weave great alliances with important international companies.

Restoration.

Abinader also inaugurated the restoration of the San Dionisio de Higüey church, in an act in front of the central park of the city.

The work with a cost of RD$180 millionwas in charge of the Ministry of Housing and Buildings.

The renovation of the temple, which dates back to 1572, was carried out respecting its brick-based architecture in a romantic style, for which expert architects came from Seville, Spain.