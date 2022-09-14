Abinader supports open skies agreement with the United States

President Louis Abinader announced this Monday that the negotiations for the signing of an open skies agreement with USA are advanced, a process that could be completed in about 60 days.

The president expressed, in a meeting with media directors, that he will promote an administration project to strengthen the aviation industry in the Dominican Republic with a law of “hub”, so that national and international airlines strengthen their activities in the country.

“We are discussing the open skies agreement with the United States and they are very interested. It is very possible that in 60 days we will be reaching an agreement. We have 90 percent of the agreed points,” he said. Abinaderwho explained that an agreement of this nature will make air operations between the two countries easier.

“What is needed here is competition between the airlines and that will help us”, held.

Abinader met on Sunday with representatives of the Dominican airlines, including the newcomer arajet.

From that meeting came the government’s commitment to send the National Congress a “hub” law, which allows special conditions to be established for those airlines that establish themselves in the country.

“We are going to submit the law to establish the Dominican Republic as an airline hub, that is going to make us competitive,” he said, explaining that arajetan airline operated by the Barceló hotel chain, and other groups have expressed interest in using the country as a regional hub, as Copa does in Panama.

An air hub is a legal status that allows airlines to convert a city into their base of operations, from which they operate most of their routes, concentrate aircraft maintenance and maintain a high workforce, in exchange for special conditions that you won’t find elsewhere.

Abinadertogether with the Minister of Tourism, David Colladoheld the meeting on Sunday in which great interest was shown on the part of the government to strengthen the dominican aviation and lower the cost of airfare.

The meeting discussed issues related to the facilities that the government would grant for Dominican airlines to establish their operations centers in the country, as well as their commitment to the Dominican state, the increase in tourism and the low cost of airlines. tickets for the benefit of travelers.

The facilities of airport service providers to guarantee airline operations were also discussed.

Meeting

The meeting was attended by officials from the aviation, airport, aeronautical and financial sectors of the government.

They accompanied President Luis Abinader the Governor of the Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu; the Minister of Finance, José Manuel -Jochi- Vicente; the directors of Internal Taxes, Luis Valdez; Airport Department, Víctor Pichardo; the Comptroller General of the Republic, Freddy Correa; the director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) and the director of the Civil Aviation Board, José Marte Piantini, as well as the general commander of the Dominican Air Force (FAD), Major General Carlos Ramón Febrillet Rodríguez.

While the director of Aerodom, Mónica Infante; Frank Rainieri, and Frank Elias Rainieri, from Grupo Punta Cana, as well as the representative of Iberojet, Joel De Moya and the presidents of Sky Punta Cana; and of arajetVictor Pacheco.