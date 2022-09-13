Abinader supports the Open Skies agreement and announces its signing

President Louis Abinader announced yesterday that the negotiations for the signing of a Open skies with the United States are advanced, a process that could be completed in about 60 days.

The president expressed, in a meeting with media directors, that he will promote an administration project to strengthen the aviation industry in the Dominican Republic with a “hub” law, so that national and international airlines strengthen their activities in the country.

“We are discussing the agreement of Open skies with the United States and they are very interested. It is very possible that in 60 days we will be reaching an agreement. We have 90 percent of the agreed points,” said Abinader, who explained that an agreement of this nature will make air operations between the two countries easier.

“What is needed here is competition between the airlines and that will help us,” he said.

Abinader met on Sunday with representatives of Dominican airlines, including the debutant arajet. From that meeting came the government’s commitment to send a “hub” law to the National Congress, which allows special conditions to be established for those airlines that establish themselves in the country.

“We are going to submit the law to establish the Dominican Republic as an airline hub, that is going to give us competitiveness,” he said, explaining that arajet and other groups have expressed interest in using the country as a regional hub, as Copa does in Panama.

An air hub is a legal status that allows airlines to convert a city into their base of operations, from which they operate most of their routes, concentrate aircraft maintenance and maintain a high workforce, in exchange for special conditions that you won’t find elsewhere.

arajetwhich will make its first official commercial flight on September 15, will be based at Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo.

The Executive Branch would be sending this month to the National Congress the bill for the promotion and competitiveness of the civil Aviationas reported to Free Journal by the CEO of arajetVíctor Pacheco, who participated in the meeting on Sunday.

At the meeting, according to what was reported by Pacheco, the high cost involved in paying for the rental or leasing of the aircraft was discussed, “because it ends up being 34 percent more expensive for the Dominican airline than the foreign ones,” since the latter are not taxed at the source. In addition, the 1% tax on assets and the collection of the advance payment were discussed.

Pacheco has warned that arajetpromoted as ultra low cost, will not fly to the United States until there is an agreement to Open skies with that country.

In a treaty of this type, it is customary for the airlines to operate routes between any city of both territories and benefits on tax exemptions.

Suggest protecting the little ones The former director of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) and specialist in the civil aviation industry, Alex Santana, considers that the Dominican State should ensure that the protection of small airlines is guaranteed in an Open Skies treaty, “in such a way that are not affected by those large North American airlines, with all the economic privileges they obtain from their governments”. He suggests that a more flexible tax regime be provided to local companies. The Dominican Association of Airlines is opposed to the signing of said agreement, considering the absence of state policies and a tax framework that allow competition on equal terms.

Puerto Rican journalist and Deputy Director of Diario Libre. He won the National Prize for Puerto Rican Literature, Journalism Category, in 2018, for his columns in the newspaper El Nuevo Día, of which he was Associate Director.