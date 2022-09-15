Abinader takes advantage of his trip to Washington to see his daughter Graciela

The president of the Republic, Louis Abinaderalso took advantage of his visit to Washington to meet with his daughter Graciela Lucia Abinader Arbajein addition to other activities scheduled on your agenda.

This was announced by the president himself by sharing a photograph on his Instagram social network account, where he is seen smiling hugging his offspring.

“Doing my duties without forgetting the most important thing. Happy with your company, Graciela»Says the message that accompanied the image.

Immediately, the first lady Raquel Arbaje reacted to the postcommenting “How nice that they were able to see each other. Part of my life in DC.”

It is recalled that the head of state left for Washington yesterday, Wednesday, to meet today with the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

The meeting with Harris is scheduled for noon at the White House. and it is expected that Abinader will address the crisis that he is going through Haitia country that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, according to the Presidency.

Abinader will return to the Dominican Republic the same Thursday to leave several days later for the city of New York on the occasion of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).