Abinader the 2nd best president, according to Gallup poll

The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukeleremains the best evaluated president among eleven Latin American countries from Mexico to Peru, according to the Gallup pollheld in January-February 2022.

He is followed by the president of the Dominican Republic, Louis Abinaderwho enjoys 70% approval, surpassing Manuel López Obrador from Mexico, who with 47% ranks third.

In fourth place is President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, followed by Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

According to the survey, Iván Duque, from Colombia, and Carlos Alvarado from Costa Rica, both close to handing over power, are the ones who receive the worst ratings from their compatriots, who strongly criticize them and seek a change of command with the elections.

Gallup conducted this survey by interviewing 13,200 citizens from different countries (1,200 people in each), in a representative sample of the adult population with cell phones.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/10/texto-encuesta-gallup-2022-a7af8d3d.jpg Gallup CID survey, January-February, 2022. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)