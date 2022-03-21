Abinader travels this Monday to the summit of presidents in Costa Rica

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will travel this Monday morning to San José, Costa Ricato participate in the third Summit of the Alliance for Development in Democracy.

The president will leave for the Central American nation on a private flight that will depart at 7:00 in the morning from the San Isidro Air Base and will return the same day around 10:00 at night.

The Summit of Presidents for Development in Democracy will have a single day, this Monday, and in it Political, economic, business and other regional interest issues will be addressed.

During his participation in the summit, the Dominican ruler He will share with his counterparts from Panama, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen; and from Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quezada.

The first meeting of these presidents took place informally at the Meeting of the United Nations Organization (UN) in New York, at the end of 2021. Subsequently, the first summit took place in Panama in the middle of last year and in December a second summit in the Dominican Republic.

At the end of the summit a statement signed by the participants will be produced and a space will be opened for the press, where the date and place of the next meeting will be announced.

At the event to be held in Costa Rica tomorrow, Monday business groups from the three countries will be presentas well as industry and banking representatives.

According to the Communications Directorate of the Presidency, the president will be accompanied by the finance ministers; Jochi Vicente; of Foreign Relations, Roberto Álvarez and of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, Víctor -Ito- Bisonó. Also, the head of the Presidential Cabinet, Eilyn Beltrán, will accompany Abinader.