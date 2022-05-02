Abinader urges the opposition to give him recommendations instead of asking him to lower the prices of some products

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, urged the opposition parties this Sunday to give him recommendations for mitigate inflation and price increases of the products of the family basket caused by it.

“The only thing I ask of the opposition when it says to lower prices, that they not only criticize, I am not asking them to give us many, a single recommendation”, expressed the president during his speech during a lunch that he held with the workers of the union sector.

In addition, noted that it is normal that the opposition parties speak and criticize because it is part of democracy that his management has to protect, however, he encouraged them to limit themselves to making it just a recommendation to cope with the inflation that today affects some products such as, for example, ricehe detailed.

As part of the commemoration of the Labor Day the president held a lunch with the union workers to discuss issues of interest accompanied by the Minister of Labor Luis Miguel de Camps.

Also present were Rafael (Pepe) Abreu, president of the National Confederation of Trade Union Unity (CNUS), Gabriel del Rio, president of the Classist Autonomous Trade Union Confederation (CASC) and Jacobo Ramos, president of the National Confederation of Dominican Workers (CNTD).