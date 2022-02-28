Abinader: We have overcome the pandemic

President Luis Abinader began his accountability with one of the main issues that has occupied the attention of the entire world in the last two years: The Covid-19 pandemic, pointing out that the Dominican Republic has overcome the dire situation for which they have crossed all the countries, mainly in the health and economic aspects.

He explained that this has been achieved thanks to the investment made by the Government to strengthen the health system and respond to each of the needs that arose in that regard, implementing a massive vaccination program that allowed to reduce almost to a minimum the deaths from the virus.

He explained that of the five great waves of the pandemic, and four have been combated by this management.

“It has been the work of this government, thanks to the efforts of each one of you, Dominican men and women, to ensure that in these four waves the average fatality rate was 0.9%, representing one of the lowest in the region and in the world. world”, indicates the president in his 58-page speech.

He indicated that thanks to the implementation of the National Vaccination Plan, and the investment of more than 57 billion pesos for the health sector, the objective of guaranteeing new treatment options, the guarantee and availability of all supplies, equipment, of personal protection, oxygen, access to diagnostic tests in a timely manner and to vaccines, which has made the country a world leader in the control and fight against COVID-19.

He also indicated that the Government has allocated in this last year more than 32 billion pesos to guarantee vaccination, treatments, diagnostic methods and everything related to alleviating the disease.

“Thanks to these indicators, we have been one of the first countries in the world to eliminate restrictions and move towards normality. Today, we are the ones who are at the forefront, as we did with the massive vaccination plan and the recommendation of the third dose”, he maintained.

The vaccinated

To date, more than 15 million doses of vaccines have been applied, of which 7 million have the first dose, almost 6 million in the second and 2 million booster doses, which represents 79% in the first dose of the population goal, 67% of the second and, in less than three months, we reached 27% of the population with the third dose supplied.

The Coronavirus pandemic has left 4,368 dead in the country until this Sunday.