Abinader welcomes his Colombian counterpart Iván Duque at the National Palace

In a formal ceremony held this Friday morning in front of the steps of the National Palace, President Luis Abinader formally welcomed his counterpart from ColombiaIvan Duke Mars.

the welcome started with military honorsthe presidential wake-up call, 21 artillery shots and later the interpretation of the two national anthems of the nations.

At the end of the act, both leaders withdrew to the office of President Luis Abinader, where will hold a private meeting and later they will meet with the Colombian and Dominican delegations in the Government Council room of the presidential house.

The Topics to be discussed by leaders during their meeting are concerning the fight against drug trafficking, economic reactivation, trade, investment, migration crisis, police cooperation and issues of the regional and global situation.

The president of the South American country arrived in Dominican territory on Thursday night around 11:00 p.m. at Las Américas José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport.

At the airport they were received by the Vice Ministers of Foreign Affairs, José Julio Gómez and Rubén Silié; the ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Colombia, Julio Cordero; the ambassador, director of State Ceremonial and Protocol, Francisco Cantizano and the first secretary, Hernán Iván Sánchez.

official calendar

The official agenda of the heads of state includes an extended meeting of both delegations in the Government Council Room. At noon both presidents will sign a joint declarationwill proceed to the imposition of decorations and later, they will attend a lunch.

At the end of these activities in the National Palace, the Colombian ruler and his entourage will visit the Altar of the Fatherland at 3:00 in the afternoon where they will offer a floral offering.

Later will be transferred to the National Congresswhere they will be received by the presidents of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, and of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco.

Colombian delegations:

Accompanying the Colombian president is Daniel Cabrales, ambassador to the Dominican Republic; María Ximena Lombana, Minister of Commerce and Tourism; Guillermo Herrera, Minister of Sports; Camila Caballero, Cabinet Advisor and Francisco Javier Echeverri, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Likewise, the Colombian delegation includes Sandra Sandoval, Minister of Mines; Ernesto Tobar, Senator from Colombia; Juan Francisco Espinosa, director of the Special Administrative Unit; Enrique Estellabatti, director of Pro Colombia for the Caribbean; Hassan Amín Adul, Presidential Advisor for Communications; Ana María Palau, Presidential Advisor for the Regions and Soraya Yanine Montoya, Presidential Advisor for Information and Press.

Dominican delegations:

President Luis Abinader was accompanied by Roberto Álvarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Lisandro Macarrulla, Minister of the Presidency; José Ignacio Paliza, Administrative Minister of the Presidency; Jesús Vázquez, Minister of the Interior and Police; Limber Cruz, Minister of Agriculture and Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Industry and Trade.

The ministers of Sports, Public Administration, Energy and Mines, among other officials and members of the Dominican diplomatic corps, were also present.