Abinader will also meet with Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Washington

Around 8:30 a.m. this Wednesday, President Luis Abinader will leave for Washington, United States, on an official visit where will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and other personalities of American society.

The mandatary will depart from the San Isidro Air Baseand it is estimated that it will arrive in the North American capital at noon.

During his stay in Washington, the Dominican head of state will hold a meeting Wednesday on Capitol Hill with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. at 1:45 in the afternoon.

Subsequently, he plans a meeting with the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone.

For this trip, Abinader will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez; his assistants Eilyn Beltrán and Lourdes Herrera; as well as members of his security team, headed by the head of the Presidential Security Corps (Cusep), Brigadier General Jimmy Arias Grullón.

meeting with congressmen

On the other hand, the President of the Republic will be received on Thursday by members of the United States Congress, at the Capitol, an activity organized by the congressman of Dominican origin, Adriano Espaillat. The meeting is set for ten in the morning.

Abinader and the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris will hold a meeting scheduled for 12:00 noon to 4:00 in the afternoon, at the official residence for the guests of the President of the United States, Blair House.

In addition, the president will participate in other meetings with Senator Bob Menéndez, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States Congress, and with Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Likewise, with Juan González, special assistant to the president and director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council, and with Philip Gordon, special assistant to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and National Security adviser to the vice president, Kamala Harris.

The head of state will return to Dominican soil on Thursday night.