Abinader will attend the inauguration of the elected president of Costa Rica

President Luis Abinader will attend this Saturday the inauguration of the newly elected president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Roble.

The president will participate in a dinner at 7:00 p.m. in honor of the heads of state or government attending the transition of the 2022-2026 Presidential Command, offered by the outgoing president of Costa Rica, Carlos AlvaradoQuesada.

During the trip, the Dominican head of state will also hold some bilateral meetings that will be of great importance to the country.

At the ceremony, President Abinader will be accompanied by a small delegation made up of the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza; the Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez; the deputy head of the Presidential Security Corps, Brigadier General Jimmy Arias Grullòn, ERD; the assistants to the head of state, Eilyn Beltrán and Mercedes Pichardo.

The official delegation is joined by the Dominican ambassador to Costa Rica, Mayerlyn Cordero, and the president’s press director, Daniel Garcia Archibald, who will arrive as part of the presidential advance party.

Abinader’s agenda in Costa Rica

On Sunday, May 8, Abinader will visit the Solemn Session of the transition of the Presidential Command from the positions of president and vice president of Costa Rica.

Later, there will be an official greeting from President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, where Heads of State, Government, and delegations will participate.

In the afternoon, the Dominican ruler will appear at a reception offered by Chavez Robles in honor of the heads of delegation.

The return of President Abinader and his entourage is scheduled for Sunday, at night, through the airport of the San Isidro Air Base.