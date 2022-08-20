Abinader will be in San Cristóbal and Monte Plata this weekend

President Luis Abinader will travel this weekend to the provinces of San Cristóbal and Monte Plata, on an agenda that includes visits to construction sites, inaugurations, asphalt paving supervision, delivery of property titles, as well as meetings with producers, women and young entrepreneurs.

The Presidency of the Republic reported that the president will begin his work agenda at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, with a supervision visit to the “First You” conference of the General Directorate of Strategies and Special Programs of the Presidency ( Propeep) in Palenque.

Later, he will lead the presentation of the Palenque Beach rearrangement and regeneration project and will give the first call for the construction of the Palenque Pier demanded by the San Cristóbal province.

Then he will hold a meeting with the case makers and fishermen of Playa Palenque and will meet with onion producers in the area.

In addition, President Abinader will supervise the Asphalting Plan of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) in the Mirapley neighborhood.

Later, the head of state will preside over the property deed delivery ceremony at the Juan Bautista Valdez stadium in Sabana Palenque and will hold a lunch with 300 community youth, entrepreneurs, athletes, civil society, students and professionals.

In the municipality of Yaguate, the governor will give the first peck of the Nizao River restructuring and recovery project, the start of the Las Barías reservoir recovery plan and the start of the reconstruction of the Yaguate/Valdesia Dam road section.

President Abinader will conclude his agenda on Saturday with a discussion with 200 women entrepreneurs from the municipality of Yaguate at the José Francisco Peña Gómez Rooftop.

On Sunday

The Presidency reported today that the head of state will visit the municipality of Peralvillo at 10:30 in the morning, where he will start his agenda with the inauguration of the Melania Manzueta School, in the Mata de Plátanos sector, and then he will visit the day of the SUPÉRATE program, at the Raúl Matos Educational Center.

Later, he will move to the La Placeta Educational Center where he will supervise the Propeep “First You” program in the Las Placetas sector. She will also visit Father Silva and the Fellowship of Pastors.

Later, the president will hold a lunch with the agricultural sector at Club La Bomba.

In Yamasá, President Luis Abinader will lead the act of relaunching the aquaculture sector in the municipality.

Later, the president will hold a discussion with 300 community youth, entrepreneurs, athletes, civil society, students and professionals at the Yamasá Sports Center. He will then supervise the paving in the Mogote sector.

President Abinader’s activities will conclude with a discussion with 250 women entrepreneurs from Yamasá.