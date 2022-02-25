Abinader will head the meeting of the Police Council

President Luis Abinader will head this Thursday a meeting of the Police Council at the National Police Palace.

The meeting is scheduled to start around 8:00 in the morning and so far the issues to be discussed are unknown, although the president is expected to make statements at the end of the meeting.

The Police Council is made up of the director of the National Police, Major General Eduardo Alberto Then; the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús Vásquez (Chu); the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán or a representative and the legal consultant of the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta.

The meeting was included in the agenda of the head of state in the early hours of this Thursday, since the day was scheduled to start at 10:30 in the morning.

rest of the calendar

Precisely at 10:30 in the morning, Abinader will lead the first strike at the critical point of Kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway.

Then he will move to the municipality of Mao, Valverde province, where he will inaugurate the César dal Santo Basic School and at the end of this activity, he will preside over the first palace for the construction of the Sewage System.

Later he will travel to Santiago, where he will give the first palazo at 4:00 in the afternoon for the construction of 6 new investments in the Free Zones Corporation, it will also attend the International Fair of the Association of Cigar Producers of the Dominican Republic (Procigar), in the Monumental area.