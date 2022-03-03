Abinader will support Ukrainian tourists stranded in the country

The honorary consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, Ilona Oleksandrivna, was received yesterday by President Luis Abinader, to whom he expressed concern about the situation of tourists from his country who are stranded here.

Oleksandrivna asked the president to provide dignified and fair treatment to his compatriots who ended their stays in hotels in the country and who are stranded after Russia’s attacks against Ukraine.

“Many thanks to President Luis Abinader for receiving me,” he said as he left the government house.

Her adviser, Aníbal Félix, said that she explained to the president the situation of her compatriots who were in the hotels and he promised her that none of them will have jobs here. “The Ministry of Tourism has been instructed to handle the situation of every Ukrainian in the country and in this sense a permanent channel with the government has been opened,” she explained.

He reported that the president appointed two officials, from Tourism and Foreign Affairs, to have a permanent communication channel, so that any situation that happens with a Ukrainian is resolved without delay.

He explained that in the country there are around two thousand Ukrainians who were doing tourism, who were housed again in the hotels they occupied before the war.