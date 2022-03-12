Abinader’s busy schedule in Chile and Argentina

President Luis Abinader participated yesterday in the inauguration of Gabriel Boric as president of Chile, in the continuation of his work agenda in South America.

The act of transmission of command was carried out in the Hall of Honor of the National Congress in Valparaíso, where the Dominican ruler was accompanied by the Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez.

After the ceremony, Abinader attended the Cerro Castillo Palace, Viña del Mar, where he was offered a lunch in honor of the heads of state and government who attended the inauguration. There he was accompanied by his wife, the first lady Raquel Arbaje.

On Wednesday, March 9, on the first day of the meeting, President Abinader and Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández signed a cooperation agreement for hydrocarbon development,

which aims to promote and develop bilateral cooperation between both countries in order to carry out joint actions, especially in the area of ​​hydrocarbons.

The agreement seeks collaboration and assistance in the development and/or implementation of a legal framework that allows establishing the legal and economic bases to channel the public and/or private investments that are required in order to promote the activities of exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in the Dominican Republic, both in the territory and offshore. Another of the agreements between the Dominican and Argentine governments was the roadmap for the implementation of the agreement on transplants between the Ministry of Public Health and the National Institute for Coordination of Transplants of the Dominican Republic with the Ministry of Health and the Institute National Central Unique Coordinator of Ablation and Implants of the Argentine Republic.

ECUADOR-RD



air cooperation

Agreements.

The Dominican president took the opportunity in Santisago de Chile to sign with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso, an air cooperation agreement, which aims to improve trade and economic growth in both countries.