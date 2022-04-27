Abinader’s communication advisor defends tweet about “ugly and badly dressed people” on TV

The communication advisor to President Luis Abinader, María Altagracia de los Ángeles -“Angelita”- Peña Peña, defended her position on the image of journalists on Dominican television, assuring that she was not referring to physical features, but to the way of dressing and the conditions of the wardrobe.

“To those who feel alluded to, I refer them to the dictionary: UGLY-UGLY: That lacks beauty or attractiveness and is not pleasant to look at or listen to. A person well endowed by nature if it is dirty and ragged it is UGLY-UGLY. Can you hear?” she wrote on her Twitter account.

He also assured that his previous statements were not associated with stereotypes of beautyalleging that the latter refers to the “harmonious”, giving as an example the communicator Félix Victorino who, in his opinion, is always “well placed”.

These messages from Peña Peña were published hours after, on that same social network, he criticized the image of television reporters, indicating that the owners of the channels where they work should be more attentive to this issue.

“The channels should take a little more care of the image of their news reporters and their news presenters… Caramba! How many ugly and badly dressed people on TV”, read the message in question.

