Abinader’s speech: strong attacks on the opposition

President Luis Abinader launched multiple frontal attacks on the main parties of oppositionwhose leaders were in power a few years ago, causing applause in the public that came to listen to his speech this Tuesday, which on several occasions stood up and began to shout “four more.”

Speaking of the work he does to face the country’s problems, the president assured that there is no infallible formula for success and that “they do not have it (the formula), of course, those who for 20 years did not solve any of the great problems of our country and now they say they have all the solutions”.

Compare costs and works

Abinader said: “It is understandable that the opposition do not think that we are building three extensions of the UASD with the same budget, at current prices, than what they spent only on the construction of the UASD parking lot in Santo Domingo in 2011. Or that the extension of the Metro to Los Alcarrizos costs a 25% less per linear kilometer than it cost 15 years ago.”

The head of state maintained that his administration builds more aqueducts than the governments of the last 16 years and mentioned that the Monte Grande dam has only been completed by 41% since 2010.

“In these almost two years we have implemented more reforms and more changes than in the last 20, and we have done it in the most complicated conditions in a century”, riveted

Corruption in electrical system

Regarding the investment made in the Government to increase electricity generation and improve the transmission system, the government official assured that “in the past, billions of pesos were invested in the purchase of meters and transformers, networks, cables and accessories. , but there is no evidence that most of such materials and equipment have entered the inventories of the companies”.

He added: “There is already an investigation by the Public Ministry on the past efforts of the distributors.”