Abolition of the limited number in Medicina. Di Silverio (Anaao): “Unsustainable request for the NHS”

The national manager Anaao Giovani comments on the proposal of the president of Sardinia Solinas: “Abolishing the programmed number in Medicina would only fill the pockets of temporary companies, increase a brain drain and fund post-graduate unemployment. The solution is to increase the specialty grants. The current government has done so, but the places have not been programmed according to the needs of the territory or of the hospitals, or of the students who will graduate over the years. A discussion with the parties is urgently needed “.

09 NOV – On the alarm raised by the governor of Sardinia Christian Solinas regarding the shortage of personnel and the request to the national government to suspend the limited number for access to the medical faculty, the planned increase in places in specialization schools and the at least five-year restriction for specialists to work in the health system of the Region who formed them, intervenes Pierino Di Silverio, former specialist in General Surgery and in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and National Manager of Anaao Giovani.

Heard from Health Newspaper, for a further study of the detailed analysis made by the president of the Sardinia region who also examines data collected by the Anaao itself, Di Silverio clarifies: “The proposal on the abolition of the limited number for degrees in the medical faculty is an unsustainable request and dangerous for the national health system and for its main actors. I explain why. The number of students who enter Medicine every year, which has increased by 21% in the last two years with a lightning-fast as well as disorganized and unscheduled action, is (or should be) planned according to the future needs of the national health system “.

“According to the latest Anaao studies – continues the trade unionist -, taken as a model also by the institutions, the pension hump, the major factor in the shortage of doctors in the five-year period 2020-2025, sees its greatest impact in this year 2021. In fact, 16,000 medical specialists are missing. Moreover, until last year the real problem was represented by the post-graduate training funnel, or by about 6000 students who, once graduated, had no outlet in specialty schools due to a lack of places banned ”.

“Ergo, the solution has never been to abolish the programmed number for medicine – highlights the manager Anaao -, which would do nothing but fill the pockets of temporary companies, increase a brain drain already prevailing today and fund post-graduate unemployment, but increase the scholarships in specialties. This is what the current government has done by allocating funds for 14,700 specialty scholarships in this academic year and planning 2543 million euros for the next 5 years, thus ensuring 12,000 annual specialty places ”.

“And here comes the second problem – notes Di Silverio -. These places have not been planned according to the needs of the territory, nor of the hospitals, nor of the students who will graduate over the years. While in fact every year we will have 12,000 scholarships compared to just over 10,000 students who will complete the degree course, on the other hand at least a third medical specialists who will enter the world of work in 4 or 5 years, in the meantime the pension hump has been exhausted. , will not find job opportunities, setting up a new luxury post-training funnel. This is yet another result of an absence of planning and discussion with the parties. Money does not always solve problems, especially if it is not used to the best “.

“Meantime – continues the head Anaao Giovani – disciplines such as emergency medicine, anesthesia and resuscitation, clinical pathology, laboratory branches, see grants that are not already exploited today. This phenomenon of lack of vocational medicine is caused by increasingly worse working conditions, salaries that have been stuck substantially for 10 years, personal and professional risks which, if not resolved as soon as possible, will cause a slow and definitive disintegration of that health system which for years they have envied us from all over the world and which today probably shows signs of perhaps even natural aging by now having 30 years or more (which for such a legislative system, with the changes we are experiencing today, are really many) “, concludes Di Silverio.

Elisabetta Caredda

09 November 2021

