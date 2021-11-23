Abortion, a network of US deterrent centers unveiled in Latin America: the green wave starts

Buckle up tightly because what you are about to read is really disconcerting. I’ll tell you about the new ones anti-abortion techniques of the ultra-right in Latin America, unearthed by an incredible journalistic investigation carried out by Carla Perelló, Megan Janetsky, Jennifer Ávila and Álvaro Murillo. The work team headed by El Pais worked with the support of the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) on the entire “Salud Reproductiva, Derechos y Justicia en las Américas” program and brought to light, in five countries of the region, a disguised network of anti-abortion centers affiliated with the US conservative organization Heartbeat International (HI).

Attention, the problem does not lie in the fact that HI, a well-known organization pro life US born in 1971, legitimately advocates its claims and opinions against abortion: the problem lies in how this organization is operating. The network of centers headed by HI in fact promotes itself on the internet using language and symbols ambiguous and in favor of abortion, defining itself feminist and for the promotion of women’s reproductive rights. In reality, however, there is much more behind it. The idea is to capture pregnant women who are thinking about an abortion (again illegal in most countries in the region) to manipulate them and persuade them to try to carry the pregnancy to term.

Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Mexico are the countries where these brave journalists worked undercover between 2019 and 2021, following an OpenDemocracy investigation into HI’s operations in the region. During their work they came across one systematized approach strategy ranging from offering false information about abortion, proposing adoption as an alternative and, in some cases, offering shelter and food during pregnancy. The promises of adoption of these centers are in many cases in open contrast to the laws in force in the same countries where they operate and aim to stop the advance of the green wave that is passing through the region and which has led to a significant improvement in the laws concerning the reproductive rights of women, such as for example in Argentina.

Susana Chávez, executive director of Latin American Consortium Contra el Aborto Inseguro (Clacai), interviewed by El Pais alert on this underground network e devious, who is advancing silently in the region and stated, outspokenly, that: “Adoption as an alternative to termination of pregnancy is a lie. Actually what these centers are trying to do is discourage the child, the adolescent, the woman, from having an abortion with a false promise that they will never keep ”.

Heartbeat International, a US Catholic organization born in the context of the legal battle over the “Roe vs. Wade ”- which led to the legalization of abortion throughout the United States – has an explicit manifesto: “Helping women escape the temptation and pressure to abort their precious babies”. HI has a network of 2,850 affiliated organizations around the world and in Mexico for example, it operates through 70 Women’s Help Centers or Cams. The Cams (also present in the US and called Pregnancy Centers in Crisis, Cpc) are precisely the centers visited or contacted personally by the protagonists of the report who found themselves faced with a psychological action intrusive and violent.

The report states that “many of these sites have advertisements misleading on social media. In Mexico they pretend to be clinics for legal termination of pregnancy. In Argentina they identify themselves as ‘feminist activists’ and in Costa Rica they use the colors and insignia of the movement in favor of abortion and against gender violence (e.g. purple). But, at the time of contact, the centers personally call the women and ask them for sensitive personal data such as the name and contact details of their partner ”.

The reporters then report that during their visits to centers in Mexico, El Salvador, Argentina and Costa Rica were shown various videos and brochures with false information, manipulated or overstated the consequences of an abortion. He was told that abortion could lead to suicide, post-abortion syndrome, and use of the pill misoprostol can lead to an “incomplete” abortion and a serious infection, which an abortion can lead to breast cancer, uncontrollable bleeding, death and even possible leg amputation. At the end of all this comes the part in which false promises are made about possible adoption and the fact that the centers can offer room and board during pregnancy.

The basic idea of ​​the HI-affiliated Cam network is to avoid abortion at any cost, without worrying about the living conditions of the mother or baby. Once the women are given birth in a situation of vulnerability are abandoned (immediately or after a few months) from the centers and find themselves having to manage motherhood: once more feeding the circle of poverty. An ideological struggle carried out in a subtle way by HI on the body of women, which once again shows us when there is still work to be done to ensure full reproductive rights and the choice of women in Latin America and the Caribbean (and unfortunately not only).

However, the green wave has started and with the cry of “La maternidad será deseada o no será”, “Aborto seguro y legal ya”, “Aborto libre y seguro”, thousands of women are doing pressure on their respective national legal systems by breaking down the dogmas of patriarchy that go hand in hand with the conservative church. The next appointment is in Colombia, where in a few days the Constitutional Court will have to issue its verdict on the possible complete decriminalization of abortion: it would be the first case in the region.