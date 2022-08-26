Abortion ban spreads across the US

Laws prohibiting abortion come into force this Thursday in three other states of the United Statesfurther restricting access to voluntary interruptions of pregnancies two months after the historic decision of the Supreme Court to reverse this right.

According to The Washington Post, there are now 21 million women who are barred or severely restricted from having an abortion in 13 states.

Tennessee, Texas and Idahogoverned by Republicans, joined the dozen states that also implemented laws approved before the Supreme Court’s decision and that were inactive until now.

Made up of six conservative judges out of nine, the highest court dynamited on June 24 the constitutional right to abortioninstituted almost 50 years ago, and returned to each state the power to legislate on the matter.

That historic victory for the conservative movement sparked a political firestorm and put the issue of abortion at the center of the campaign. for the midterm electionsscheduled for November.

From the annulment of the famous judgment “Roe v. Wade”, of 197313 states have banned or severely curtailed the right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy, noted the Guttmacher Institute, which campaigns for access to contraception and abortion.

Many women seeking abortions must travel thousands of miles to find an open clinic, if they can finance the trip.

prison sentences

In Texas, the law that goes into effect this Thursday punishes up to life imprisonment for any member of the medical staff who performs an abortion, except in the event that the life of the mother is in danger.

This norm adds to a tangle of restrictive texts that had already led to the effective cessation of abortions in this state of 30 million inhabitants.

In Tennessee, also in the south of the country, where abortion was already prohibited after six weeksAnyone who performs an abortion can be sentenced to prison.

This state, like Texas, does not provide exceptions in cases of rape or incest, and observers believe that the law is not clear in the event of intervention to save the mother.

In Idaho (northwest), the new text allows those who have had an abortion to be sentenced from two to five years in prison, with exceptions in the case of incest or rape.

A federal judge blocked part of this law Wednesday night, and the state will not be able to prosecute doctors who perform abortions to protect women’s health.

The day before, a reverse court decision had been made in Texas, illustrating the confusion surrounding legal battles that are multiplying across the country.

Mobilize the grassroots

In the long term, about half of the states in the North American country, especially those in the conservative and religious center and south, could outlaw or severely restrict the right to abortion.

In Indiana, such a law will go into effect on September 15.

On the contrary, the states governed by Democrats seek to constitute themselves as “sanctuaries” of the right to abortion.

President Joe Biden has made the defense of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy one of his campaign themes to mobilize his electoral base, in particular women, ahead of the November elections, which threaten his fragile majority in Congress. .

Two recent victories have given ehope to the democrat field.

In early August, voters in Kansas, a traditionally right-wing state, voted to retain the constitutional guarantee of abortion.

And on Tuesday, a Democrat who campaigned for abortion rights won against his Republican opponent in an election in a hotly contested New York state district.