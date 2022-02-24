Abortion in Colombia: the Constitutional Court decriminalizes it until the 24th week of gestation

Protester woman with green scarf saying "free abortion".

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Women demonstrated this Monday in favor of abortion outside the Palace of Justice in Colombia.

Colombia decriminalized this Monday abortion up to 24 weeks of gestation, a decision that had been delayed for months due to various obstacles.

The Constitutional Court of Colombia approved the voluntary interruption of pregnancy for five votes to four.

The Court’s ruling comes in response to a lawsuit filed in 2020 by the Just Cause movement, a coalition of 90 organizations, in which the group demanded an end to the criminalization of abortion.

In the South American country, abortion was punishable by up to four and a half years in prison, although since 2006 it was allowed for three causes: rape, malformation of the fetus or health risk for the mother, without a time limit.

