Abortion in Colombia: the Constitutional Court decriminalizes it until the 24th week of gestation

Drafting

BBC News World

February 21, 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Women demonstrated this Monday in favor of abortion outside the Palace of Justice in Colombia.

Colombia decriminalized this Monday abortion up to 24 weeks of gestation, a decision that had been delayed for months due to various obstacles.

The Constitutional Court of Colombia approved the voluntary interruption of pregnancy for five votes to four.

The Court’s ruling comes in response to a lawsuit filed in 2020 by the Just Cause movement, a coalition of 90 organizations, in which the group demanded an end to the criminalization of abortion.

In the South American country, abortion was punishable by up to four and a half years in prison, although since 2006 it was allowed for three causes: rape, malformation of the fetus or health risk for the mother, without a time limit.

The regulations for these last cases will not change with the decision of this Monday.

The Constitutional Court urged Congress and the Executive Branch to design and implement a “comprehensive public policy” in this regard in the “shortest possible time”.

This must include “clear disclosure of the options available to pregnant women during and after pregnancy, the elimination of any obstacle to the exercise of sexual and reproductive rights that are recognized in this ruling, the existence of pregnancy prevention instruments and planning, the development of educational programs on sexual and reproductive education for all people, support measures for pregnant mothers that include adoption options, among others, and measures that guarantee the rights of those born in circumstances of pregnant women who wanted an abortion,” the court said in a statement.

In Latin America, abortion is decriminalized in certain periods of gestation in Uruguay, Argentina, Cuba and Mexico.

A new milestone for the Colombian Constitutional Court

Analysis by Daniel Pardo, BBC Mundo correspondent in Colombia

The partial decriminalization of abortion is the result of a long struggle by a conglomerate of social movements called Just Cause.

Part of his strategy was to demand the crime of early termination of pregnancy instead of proposing a whole new scheme of laws that would have to go through Congress.

This allowed, first, the discussion to focus on the protection of the rights of women who are often prosecuted or suffer medical complications in clandestine clinics.

But, secondly, it also had the advantage that the debate took place in civil society, where the majority approves free abortion according to polls, and not in Congress, where the influence of conservative sectors is deep and traditional.

The ruling is a new milestone for the Colombian Constitutional Court, which has a long history of protecting social and democratic rights: it prevented indefinite reelection, approved same-sex marriage and set specific guidelines to guarantee women’s rights to health, education and politics in a country where there was no quota law until just a few years ago.

In fact, once the decriminalization of abortion has been achieved, the feminist movements have said that their next objectives are greater judicial and economic representation, norms of sexual education and the real application of norms that defend the rights of women but are not applied.