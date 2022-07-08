News

Abortion in the United States: Biden signs an executive order that seeks to protect access to voluntary termination of pregnancy

US President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Protecting Access to Abortion

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order this Friday to strengthen measures that protect access to abortion and contraceptives in the country, after the Supreme Court withdrew existing constitutional protections and granted states autonomy from the subject.

During the statements he gave from the White House, the president described the Court’s decision to annul the historic ruling that gave way to the constitutional protection of abortion, known as Roe vs. Wade, as “terrible, extreme and totally wrong”.

“Let me tell you something up front: This was not a decision driven by the Constitution,” the president said before announcing the measures, which include protectioneithernit is access to abortion medications.

Additionally, strengthen the protections a women crossing state lines to have the procedure, protects access to contraceptives, and takes steps to protect patient privacy.

