Abortion: Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Sophia Bush… The stars’ shock proposal
Anger continues to rumble in the USA after the decision of the Supreme Court to cancel the protection of recourse to abortion protected by a decision of 1973. From now on, each federated state will be able to choose.
Many stars of cinema, song, fashion, arts in general have mobilized following annulment of a decision protecting all women in allowing them to have an abortion. Mostly women, and not just any: Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Sophia Bush, Kriss Jenner, Jameela Jamil, Zooey Deshanel…. They are manyangry and use social networks to be heard, and propose, since we are suppressing women’s rights, to suppress a major commemoration in the USA.
USA: Kim Kardashian and other stars propose to cancel July 4!
If we cancel women’s rights, why not July 4, Independence Day and National Day in the United States? This is the proposal made by some of the most prominent stars and the most committed to women’s rights. “The 4th of July was canceled due to a lack of independence. Sincerely, women” could we read on a large number of Instagram accounts of American personalities Monday, July 4. Katy Perry referenced her song “Firework” on this national holiday on his twitter account arguing that in the US “women had less rights than a sparkling smh”(Shake my head, which refers to something with which we are not disappointed in English Editor’s note)
The move was widely followed by American women and celebrities, all of whom expressed disappointment and angerin particular because of the case of a 10-year-old girl, victim of rape, who could not have recourse to abortion in her State, three days after the decision of the Supreme Court. This is the case of actress and activist Sophia Bush who took a stand in his favour. “The hashtag ‘She’s 10’ is popular because a 10-year-old girl in Ohio had to travel to Indiana for an abortion 3 days after her state’s 6-week ban. But yeah, who else is up for ‘Independence Day’ this year? ” she posted on her Instagram account. Model Brooklyn Decker also wrote “Today I carry both an abundance of gratitude and a swelling of anger. I know I share this with many of you. May we maintain our fury to propel this complicated country forward and not backwards.” There still seems to be a lot to do.
