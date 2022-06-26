Abortion: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish… the artists protest against the decision of the Supreme Court

“This song is dedicated to judges Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you”, launched Olivia Rodrigo on the stage of the Glastonbury festival this Saturday, before singing the famous song “Fuck You” (“Go f****e”, in French) in the company of the singer Lily Allen.

The song, which, when it was released, criticized certain conservative British politicians, was brought up to date by the American pop star and his British sidekick, the day after the controversial revocation of the Roe vs. Wade Friday in the United States.

The very conservative Supreme Court indeed buried on Friday a judgment which, for almost half a century, guaranteed the right of American women to have an abortion but had never been accepted by the religious right. In the process, several American states have already announced that they are taking measures to prohibit voluntary terminations of pregnancy on their territory.

“N***e America”

Something to alert many personalities from the world of American entertainment, who spoke on social networks, but also on stage. “I am terrified. So many women and young girls are going to die because of this, ”said singer Olivia Rodrigo, star of Generation Z, on stage at the British Glastonbury festival.

Also on the Glastonbury stage on Friday, singer Billie Eilish also briefly lambasted the Supreme Court on stage. “Today is a very, very dark day for women in the United States. I’m only going to say this because I can’t bear to think about it any longer,” she slipped, reports the BBC.

During the British festival, rock singer Phoebe Bridgers even sang a song insulting the Supreme Court with her audience, says the specialized site Variety. “N***e America. All those old f***ing bitches who tell us what to do with our bodies go f**** f*****,” she chanted.

Women’s rights under threat

“I’m absolutely terrified to see where we’ve come to this – that after so many decades of fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, this Friday’s decision robs us of that.” Taylor Swift on Twitter, relaying at the same time a statement from former First Lady Michelle Obama also criticizing this decision.

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Famous performer Mariah Carey said she was “disgusted” by the Supreme Court’s decision on Twitter. “It’s unimaginable (…) to have to explain to my 11-year-old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating before our eyes,” she reacted.

It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 24, 2022

“Check in with your friends, take care of yourself. We are all together, and the fight has only just begun. This is a very dark day for America,” for his part commented British singer Harry Styles.

In addition to messages of grievances, some stars have pledged to support organizations defending women’s rights, such as American singer Lizzo. “I’m going to donate $500,000 from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood” and other abortion rights organizations, she said. on Twitteradding that its turner, Live Nation, would add $500,000 to the lot.